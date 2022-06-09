Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters after a gruelling win over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. In a match that lasted more than an hour, Sindhu prevailed 23-21, 20-22, 21-11.

The fourth-seeded Sindhu will be up against old foe Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who is seeded fifth, in the last eight of the tournament.

This is the Indian's first tournament since losing in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, where she upset World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

The double Olympic medalist has been a little out of form in the ongoing Indonesia Masters, triumphing in both her matches after dropping a game. In her first-round match against World No. 22 Line Christophersen, Sindhu was guilty of committing unforced errors to fall behind. However, she managed to record a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 win.

Sindhu lost the second game of her second-round match after taking the first on extended points. She then returned to her element in the decisive third game to win the contest.

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon head-to-head

Against Ratchanok Intanon, Sindhu will be wary of making any slip-ups. The duo have had intense duels in the past, with Intanon holding a superior head-to-head record at 8-4. Sindhu needs to be at her very best to avoid any hiccups.

In their last meeting, Intanon got the better of the Indian in the quarter-finals of the Uber Cup, winning 18-21, 21-17, 21-12.

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon prediction

The match is sure to go down to the wire, given the way both the players have played in the past. They have contested some tiring matches in the ongoing tournament and should that be a glimpse of what's on offer, we are in for an exciting contest.

Ratchanok Intanon seems to have a slight edge over Sindhu, going by the recent results and their form. The Indian needs to bring a rabbit out of the hat, which she has done in the past, to get into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters.

Indonesia Masters live streaming details

Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Date: 10 June 2022

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: The match would start at around 1530 hrs

Prize money: $360,000

Live streaming: BWF TV, Sports 18 network, Voot App

