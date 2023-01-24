Indonesia Masters 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Indian contingent, who will be without PV Sindhu, will look to bounce back to form at the Indonesia Masters 2023, a Super 500 tournament scheduled to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 24-29.

Indian shuttlers failed to impress in the first-ever Super 750 edition of the India Open in New Delhi last week. None of the homegrown players managed to breach the second-round hurdle in a major disappointment for the Indian badminton brigade in an Olympic qualifying year.

The Indonesia Masters will give them a chance at redemption. However, the draws present some early dangers for India's top stars.

Lakshya Sen, seeded seventh in men's singles at this tournament, will face Malaysia Open runner-up Kodai Naraoka in the first round. Eighth seed and 2014 champion HS Prannoy will take on World No. 17 Kanta Tsuneyama in his opener. Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth has local hopes and World No. 26 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito first up.

PRANNOY HS @PRANNOYHSPRI



Indonesiaaaaaaa



Looking forward to a good week of badminton in Istora



On the women's side, Saina Nehwal made it to the second round of the India Open last week. She will hope to build on it as she squares off against the 32nd-ranked Pai Yu Po at a tournament she won in 2019.

India's premier men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are not in action this week. The duo had to withdraw from their second-round match at the India Open after Satwik pulled his left hip adductor muscle.

Indonesia Masters 2023 schedule

Venue: Istora Gelora Bung Karno

City: Jakarta, Indonesia

Qualifying rounds: January 24, 2023

First round: January 25, 2023

Second round: January 26, 2023

Quarterfinals: January 27, 2023

Semifinals: January 28, 2023

Finals: January 29, 2023

Indonesia Masters 2023 telecast channel list in India

The tournament will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Thursday, January 26, 2023. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Indian badminton contingent at Indonesia Masters 2023 (Main draw)

Men's singles

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Priyanshu Rajawat.

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod.

Men's doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek K.

Women's doubles

Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Ashna Roy/Haritha Manazhiyil.

Mixed doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

