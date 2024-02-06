Iran Fajr International Challenge: India finish with massive medal haul

India finished their campaign at the Iran Fajr International Challenge on a high. Indian shuttlers walked away with a total of six podium finishes from the tournament, including two golds, three silvers, and a bronze.

Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath and Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy were the first to win medals for India in the mixed doubles category. They put up impeccable performances the entire week, setting up an all-Indian final. While Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy were the favorites for the win in terms of experience, it was Karunakaran and Variyath who clinched gold. The youngsters won the match 22-20, 21-14.

Karunakaran also carried the form over to his singles performance, making it to the final of the event. In the final, the Indian shuttler fell short against Hong Kong’s 13th seed Nguyen Hai Dang. While Karunakaran managed to keep the scoreline tight, he eventually lost the match 17-21, 18-21.

India's other gold at the Iran Fajr International Challenge came in the men's doubles category. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek had tough opponents in second seeds Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya Navarro, but the Indians held their nerves to emerge victorious 21-18, 21-19.

Women's singles fourth seed Tasnim Mir was the other Indian to make it to the final, where she lost to Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy. Mir wasn't able to find her rhythm, as Happy took home the gold 21-14, 21-12.

The country's only bronze at the tournament came from Ayush Shetty, who lost his semi-final battle to compatriot Sathish Karunakaran.

Iran Fajr International Challenge: All Indian medalists

Here is what India's medal tally at the Iran Fajr International Challenge looked like:

Mixed Doubles Finals

Sathish Karunakaran/ Aadya Variyath (India) beat Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) 22-20, 21-14

Men's Doubles Finals

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek (India) beat Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro 21-18, 21-19

Men's Singles Finals

Nguyen Hai Dang (Hong Kong) beat Sathish Karunakaran (India) 21-17, 21-18

Women's Singles Final

Lo Sin Yan Happy (Hong Kong) beat Tasnim Mir (India) 21-14, 21-13

Men's Singles Semifinals

Sathish Karunakaran (India) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-10, 17-21, 21-14