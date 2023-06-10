"Is this the right path for Indian badminton?" - HS Prannoy laments lack of sponsors for country's shuttlers

Top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy recently opened up about how badminton players in India struggle to secure sponsorship deals.

Badminton is among the popular sports in India and many prominent shuttlers from the country have earned accolades at the global level. This includes events such as the Olympics and World Badminton Championships.

HS Prannoy is among the most successful badminton players in recent years for India. The shuttler from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, won the men's singles title in the Malaysia Masters last month.

The title propelled Prannoy to attain his career-best ranking of World No.7 in the BWF World Rankings. He remains the only Indian men's singles player in the top 10 at present.

Despite all the achievements, Prannoy took to his LinkedIn profile to share his personal struggles and tried to send his message to big corporates. The 30-year-old wrote:

"As an athlete who has dedicated his life to the sport, I feel privileged to have achieved a 🌍 ranking of #7 in badminton. However, it is disheartening to admit that I continue to struggle when it comes to attracting brands to support my journey. This situation raises an important question: Is this the right path for Indian badminton?

"The impact of this struggle extends far beyond the individual players — it affects the aspirations of countless youngsters who dream of pursuing badminton professionally. The lack of support sends a message of apprehension, making it harder for the next generation to take up the sport with the confidence that they will receive the necessary backing."

HS Prannoy was part of India's historic Thomas Cup win last year by defeating 14-time tournament winners Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. He was one of the architects of India's maiden title in the prestigious team event.

Prannoy's lion-hearted effort in the decisive set of the semi-final against Denmark helped India to advance to the final. Despite enduring an ankle injury during his game against Rasmus Gemke, Prannoy continued to play after a medical timeout.

He managed to overcome the pain and produced a masterclass performance to outsmart the Danish shuttler 13-21, 21-9, 21-12. This led to India qualifying for the Thomas Cup final for the first time in the tournament's history.

The World No.7 ranked player mentioned that winning Thomas Cup also didn't help him bag anything with the brands and corporates.

"Winning international tournaments and even securing victory in the prestigious Thomas Cup last year, I had hoped that my achievements would lead to greater recognition at the highest level. However, it seems that the value placed on these accomplishments does not match their significance in the eyes of potential brands and corporates."

The decorated shuttler also wondered whether Indian athletes should be Olympic medallists in order to enjoy the support of brands.

"Does change in perception and support only come when an Olympic medal is won? While the Olympics undoubtedly serve as a pinnacle of sporting excellence, the journey leading up to the Games is equally important. It is during this period that support is crucial, as it empowers athletes to prepare at their best and showcase their talent on the global stage.

"Despite some of the best performances in the last decade within Indian badminton, many athletes like me find ourselves struggling to secure the backing we need. The unfortunate reality is that only a few players receive significant support, while those of us who are still on the journey to make our mark face a dearth of financial backing through brands and corporates.

Prannoy recently participated in the Singapore Open but lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in straight sets in his opening-round clash 15-21, 19-21.

