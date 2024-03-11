“It feels really sweet” - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their triumphant outing at the French Open in “second home” Paris

On Sunday night (March 10), badminton fans across the country rejoiced as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their title drought with a dominant victory at the French Open.

For the Indian World No. 1s, this marks their first win this season after a handful of runner-up finishes. Making the title even more precious is the fact that it came in the stadium that will host the Olympics a few months from now.

Speaking to BAI Media after winning their second title in Paris, Chirag Shetty was quick to acknowledge the place the city holds in his and Satwik’s hearts. He said:

"It feels really sweet. Paris has always been special for us and we have always played good badminton here and it has been a second home for us. It is a test venue for Olympics but that is still some months away."

For the Indian duo, their time at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle saw them emerge victorious without dropping a single game over the course of the tournament. They notched up a 21-11, 21-17 win in the final over Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan.

However, instead of reveling in this dominant display, Rankireddy and Shetty are already eyeing the All England Open that will be held this week.

“I would be lying if I say that I am not enjoying that (winning at Olympic venue) but we have won this final. There is another tournament next week, so looking forward to that,” said Shetty.

For the Indians, this victory in France was the first time they've been able to break out in dance for quite some time now, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy couldn't be happier at busting out his moves.

“It all started from Thomas Cup and it became a habit and it has been a long time since we danced. We just wanted to go and have fun and let them earn points and the match.

"We wanted to give our 100 percent and enjoy. Even Mathias (Boe) kept telling us to have fun and we got back our rhythm and the momentum changed," Satwik said after the final.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eye All England Open title

After this dream run in Paris, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be taking part at the All England Open next. For most players, this tournament will be the second-most important event this year, after the Olympics.

Held in Birmingham every year, the All England Open boasts a prestigious history, and is one of only a handful of BWF World Tour four Super 1000 events.

For Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, an opportunity to make history as the first Indian doubles pair to win the event awaits at the Arena Birmingham.

The duo will kick off their campaign in England on Tuesday, March 12, when they take on Indonesians Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their Round-of-32 encounter.