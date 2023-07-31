Japan Open 2023: How did the Indian shuttlers fare in the tournament?

After a thrilling semi-final match against world No. 9 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's quest for the title at the Japan Open 2023 badminton tournament came to an end.

The intense match at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo saw both players leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory, with Christie ultimately triumphing 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 to advance to the final.

Lakshya Sen's journey at the Japan Open 2023

Lakshya Sen, who is currently ranked 13th in the world, demonstrated his formidable skills and determination from the beginning. Both Sen and Christie engaged in fast-paced and concise rallies in the first game. The young Indian, on the other hand, had a two-point lead going into the first break. Unfortunately, Christie, the fifth seed, improved his game after the restart, outplaying Lakshya and winning convincingly in the first game.

Lakshya Sen changed his strategy for the second game, determined not to let his dreams slip away. He chose a more patient strategy, engaging Christie in longer rallies to force errors and gain control. Lakshya won the second game from start to finish, demonstrating his resilience and forcing the match into a thrilling decider.

The third game was a nail-biting battle in which both players fought fiercely, refusing to give their opponent an inch. Initially tied at 6-6, Jonatan Christie was able to break away and maintain a slim lead throughout the game. Despite Lakshya's valiant efforts, Christie won the 68-minute match, his second victory over the Indian shuttler in three head-to-head meetings.

While Lakshya Sen's Japan Open journey ended in the semi-finals, his overall performance was nothing short of inspiring. The young Indian shuttler demonstrated exceptional skill, mental fortitude, and a desire for success, giving fans hope for a promising future in the sport.

The Japan Open 2023 was a mixed bag for Indian badminton, with PV Sindhu exiting in the first round of women's singles and HS Prannoy reaching the quarter-finals before being eliminated. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the dynamic men's doubles duo, also made an impressive run but fell short in the quarter-finals.

The Japan Open is significant because it contributes to players' qualifying rankings for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. With the qualification window opening on May 1 this year, players from all over the world are vying for a spot in the prestigious global event.

As the dust settles on the Japan Open, Lakshya Sen and other Indian shuttlers are preparing for the upcoming Australian Open, which begins next week.

Regardless of the results in Japan, India's badminton team remains committed to excellence, and fans are looking forward to more outstanding performances on the international stage.