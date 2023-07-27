Japan Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

On day two of the Japan Open 2023, India saw mixed results. A few star players, including PV Sindhu, were knocked out of the tournament, whereas, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty won a hard-fought contest in the first round.

At first, the third-seeded pair defeated Leo Carnando and Daniel Marthin to move to the next round. They won the first game 21-16 and lost the next one 11-21 before bouncing back to win the third game 21-13. The Indian pair is currently facing Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede in the second round.

PV Sindhu had yet another heartbreaking end to the Japan Open as she lost her opening-round match to Zhang Yi Man in straight games by 21-12, 21-13.

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat produced a thrilling game in the first round of the Japan Open 2023. Lakshya Sen won the first game 21-15, but Priyanshu Rajawat came back stronger to win the next one 21-12. In the deciding game, both shuttlers gave it all, but in the end, Lakshya Sen edged past Rajawat 24-22. Sen took 65 minutes to defeat his compatriot and also won his clash against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round.

In the afternoon session, India's Malvika Bansod lost in straight sets to Japan's Aya Ohori (21-7, 21-15) to crash out of the event. Also, Mithun Manjunath lost an epic battle against Weng Hong Yang in 85 minutes. The Indian shuttler won the first game 21-13, but his opponent came back to win the next two 24-22, 21-18.

Japan Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results of the Indian players from Day 2 of the Japan Open 2023

Men’s Singles

Weng Hong Yang (China) Beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 13-21, 24-22, 21-18

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-15, 12-21, 24-22

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) beat Leo Carnando and Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) 21-16, 11-21, 21-13

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (USA) beat M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (India) 15-5, retired

Women's Singles

Aya Ohori (Japan) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-7, 21-15

Zhang Yi Man (China) 21-12, 21-13 PV Sindhu (India) 21-12, 21-13