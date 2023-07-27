Japan Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

The Indian contingent had a mixed outing on Day 3 of the Japan Open. A couple of Indians bowed out of the Japan Open on Thursday. The day also witnessed yet another all-Indian affair.

On Day 2, Lakshay Sen had to overcome the challenge from Priyanshu Rajawat in three tight games. Day 3 saw HS Prannoy emerge victorious against compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

Lakshya Sen took 50 minutes on Day 3 to propel into the quarterfinals of the open. He defeated Kanta Tsuneyama in straight games to make it to the next round.

The Indian shuttler won the first game by 21-14 and took the next one by 21-16. He will meet Koki Watanabe next.

Another Indian to make it to the men's singles quarterfinals is HS Prannoy. As mentioned before, the eight-seeded shuttler beat Kidambi Srikanth. The latter took the early lead by winning the first game 21-19.

Prannoy produced an almost flawless display in the next two games, as Kidambi Srikanth did not have an answer for anything. Prannoy dominated the final two games to win by identical scores of 21-9, 21-9.

In the women's doubles, India's Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand went down to Japan's Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida. The Japan pair won the tight contest by 23-21, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

India's star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty moved past the Danish pair Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede. The 3rd seeded pair took just 36 minutes to win the match by 21-17, 21-11. The Indian pair will meet Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in the Quarter-final of the Japan Open 2023.

Japan Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 3 of the Korea Open 2023

Men’s Singles

Prannoy HS (India) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 19-21, 21-9, 21-9

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Kanta Tsuneyama (India) 21-14, 21-16

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) beat Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede (Denmark) 21-17, 21-11

Women's Doubles

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) beat Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (India) 23-21, 21-19