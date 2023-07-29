Japan Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

On Day 5 of the Japan Open, Lakshya Sen, the only Indian who remained in the draw, went down fighting against Jonatan Christie.

After involving in multiple nail-biters, Sen looked like he had a chance against Christie. The fifth seed, however, edged past the Indian shuttler to move to the next round.

In previous matches, Lakshya Sen fought hard and held his nerves to end on the winning side. This time, the Indonesian shuttler proved too good in the final moments of the third game, as he defeated Lakshya Sen by 21-16 in the final game.

BWFScore @BWFScore

MS - SF

21 13 21 Jonatan CHRISTIE🏅

15 21 16 Lakshya SEN



in 68 minutes DAIHATSU Japan Open 2023MS - SF21 13 21Jonatan CHRISTIE🏅15 21 16Lakshya SENin 68 minutes

The match, which lasted close to 70 minutes, witnessed both stars give it all in the first game. They were 12-12 at one point, but Christie won five points on the trot to eventually win the game by 21-15.

The second game went Sen's way. The Indian shuttler dominated most part of the game and had a straightforward victory by 21-13. He secured six successive points on the trot to take the game with ease.

The third game was closer than what the scoreline suggests. Both players had to play long rallies and chose the defensive side while waiting for the other one to make some mistakes. The error came from the Indian shuttler, allowing Christie to win four consecutive points. He moved from 6-6 to 12-7 and then took the game at 21-16.

This is Jonatan Christie's third win over Lakshya Sen. The India star has defeated Christie only once in his career. After today's victory, Jonatan Christie will meet Viktor Axelsen in the final of the Japan Open 2023. The number one seed defeated Kodai Naraoka in the semifinal by 21-11, 21-11.

Notably, Viktor Axelsen's toughest match in the draw came against Prannoy HS. The Indian pushed Axelsen and even won a game against him. However, Axelsen won the match by 19-21, 21-18, 21-8.

Japan Open 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 5 of the Korea Open 2023:

Men’s Singles

Jonathan Christie beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-15, 13-21, 21-16