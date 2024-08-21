Japan Open 2024 day 2 results: Sathish Karunakaran only Indian to advance to the second round, Kiran George, doubles pairs bow out

The second day of the Japan Open 2024 Super 750 tournament on Wednesday, August 21, saw the Indian shuttlers face some unfortunate setbacks. The day ended with only one Indian player, Sathish Karunakaran, making it to the next round, adding to the disappointment of the previous day’s results.

The young 23-year-old shuttler, who faced defeat in the mixed doubles category with Aadya Variyath on August 20, started off strong in his men’s singles match against World No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Karunakaran was leading 6-1 in the first game when Antonsen was forced to retire due to injury.

The unexpected victory helped the Indian shuttler book his place in the last 16 of the prestigiuos Super 750 tournament.

Kiran George, India’s doubles pairs face defeat in their opening round matches at the Japan Open 2024

India’s other men’s singles shuttler, Kiran George, faced off against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in his opening round match. George began the match with a promising 4-0 lead and continued to stay ahead throughout the first game. Leading 19-16, it seemed as though George would secure the win, but Tsuneyama staged a remarkable comeback, taking five consecutive points to clinch the first game 21-19.

The second game saw Tsuneyama dominate from the outset, and despite George’s occasional flashes of brilliance, the Japanese shuttler won 21-16, ending George’s campaign at the Japan Open 2024.

India’s women’s doubles pair, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, also bowed out of the tournament after a valiant effort against Denmark’s Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow. Despite putting up a fight, the Panda sisters couldn’t keep up with the Danish pair and lost 8-21, 14-21.

In the mixed doubles, India’s pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy, like Antonsen, saw their campaign at the Japan Open come to a rather unfortunate end. The Indian pair's hopes of winning a title at the Super 750 tournament ended just two minutes into their match against Denmark's Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund when they were forced to retire at 1-3.

Sathish Karunakaran, India’s only remaining shuttler at the Japan Open, is set to face Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen on Thursday, August 22, in his second-round match.

