Japan Open 2024 Day 3 results: Sathish Karunakaran goes down in thrilling three-game battle to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen

The third day of the Japan Open 2024 Super 750 tournament in Kanagawa, Yokohama, marked the end of India's journey at the tournament. India’s only remaining shuttler, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, bowed out in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought three-game battle against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

The 23-year-old Indian put on a remarkable show, staging a comeback, clinching the first game, and even leading most of the second. However, Wangcharoen pulled through and beat Karunakaran 18-21, 21-18, 21-8.

The match started with both players playing steady badminton and getting used to the conditions. After a closely contested start, with the score tied at 3-3, Wangcharoen, helped by Karunakaran's unforced errors, surged ahead to take a 12-6 lead.

However, Karunakaran managed to narrow the gap to 12-14 before he saw the Thai shuttler take a big lead once again. Despite falling behind at 13-18, the Indian pulled off an extraordinary comeback, taking eight consecutive points to clinch the first game 21-18.

The second game somewhat mirrored the proceedings of the first. After a neck-to-neck tussle right up until the halfway mark, which saw Karunakaran lead 11-9, the two players found themselves level at 15-15 before the Indian took three points to lead 18-15. However, as Karunakaran did in the first game, Wangcharoen responded to take six straight points to take the second game 21-18 and force the decider.

The third and final game began with the Thai shuttler picking up where he left off. Building on the momentum from the previous game, he quickly took a 7-1 lead, barely faltering. He continued to maintain the gap and eventually closed the game 21-8 to win the match and book his place in the last eight.

Sathish Karunakaran’s defeat ended India’s campaign at the Japan Open 2024; he was the only Indian to make it past the first round in the Super 750 tournament.

Complete list of India’s results at the Japan Open 2024

Men’s Singles: Round of 16

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost to Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-18, 18-21, 8-21

Men’s Singles: Round of 32

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran beat Anders Antonsen 6-1 (retired)

Kiran George lost to Kanta Tsuneyama 19-21, 16-21

Women’s Singles: Round of 32

Malvika Bansod lost to Polina Buhrova 21-23, 19-21

Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Kim Ga Eun 13-21, 12-21

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Tai Tzu Ying 16-21, 12-21

Women’s Doubles: Round of 32

Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda lost to Julie Finne-Ipsen/Mai Surrow 8-21, 14-21

Mixed Doubles: Round of 32

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy lost to Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund 1-3 (retired)

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath lost to Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 10-21, 18-21

