Jessica Neyi Saring becomes the first shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh to win a gold medal at a national badminton tournament

A young shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh, Miss Jessica Neyi Saring has made history as she clutched the gold medal at the All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (U-13). By doing so, she became the first shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh to attain the feat, adding to the state's glory.

Her dedication to the sport played a pivotal role in winning the prestigious medal, letting her earn recognition on a broader scale. Jessica, who hails from Lower Dibang Valley is a daughter of Bharat Saring. She achieved this outstanding feat at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior ranking Badminton Tournament Under-13 Girl's Doubles.

The match was held at the iconic Lord Buddha Badminton Academy in Bihar. Her unmatched skills and determination brought her to the top of the podium, giving the nation a reason to celebrate its young athlete.

Notably, her shining performances are not only limited to her recent win, but she has proved her mettle various times before. Impressively, she holds the records in Under-09, Under-11, and Under-13 Girl's Singles categories in the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship, that too for the past three back-to-back years.

Secretary General of the Arunachal Olympic Association congratulates Jessica on her remarkable achievement

Bamang Tago, who is the Secretary General of the Arunachal Olympic Association, shared his heartfelt congratulations for Jessica and stressed her remarkable achievement. Uttering admiration for young athletes like Jessica who possess intense talent, he emphasized that the state is fortunate to have such athletes.

According to him, these athletes, representing the state, are promising individuals bringing accolades with the assistance of their superior performances.

His statement reads:

"Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with young athletes like Jessica who are talented and passionate. I wish her success in all her future endeavours to win laurels for the state."

Following her accomplishments, Jessica has surely become a role model for the ones striving to attain big. She will aspire the young badminton player not only in Arunachal Pradesh but beyond. Jessica is certainly a reminder to all that with dedication toward what you adore, one can touch the skies.

