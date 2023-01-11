Create

"Jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai" - Twitter reacts as HS Prannoy edges Lakshya Sen in Malaysia Open first-round thriller

By Sudeshna Banerjee
Modified Jan 11, 2023 04:50 PM IST
HS Prannoy during the BWF World Championships (Image: Getty)

India's top two men's singles shuttlers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, began the 2023 season with a thrilling first-round showdown at the Malaysia Open 2023 on Wednesday, which the former won.

World No. 8 Prannoy, who recently became India's No. 1 player, roared back from a game down to secure a 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over the seventh seed in 61 minutes.

This was their sixth meeting in a year, having crossed swords five times in 2022 alone. Interestingly, the two have drawn each other again in the first round of next week's India Open.

Naturally, Prannoy and Sen's riveting clash drew a lot of attention from badminton fans. Twitter was abuzz with comments, ranging from applause for Prannoy to expressing disappointment at the draw.

Some pointed out how unpredictable the Keralite shuttler is, while others wondered if Lakshya Sen can storm back with a vengeance at the India Open next week.

Here are some of the best reactions to the duel, which many labeled as the "best match of the day":

Break @PRANNOYHSPRI beats Lakshya 2-1 after an intense match. 22-24 21-12 and 21-18. Good start to the year for India’s leading singles player. #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 @RevSportz
@the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen Again same story Prannoy beating Indian players, hope he will return with podium finish.Most unpredictable player I have ever seen, Pronoy can defeat Top players any day & can lose 90 th rank player on same day.
@acrodemys @the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen Uske khelne ka ek style h jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai. Just like wrestling . Log smjh ni pate kbhi aur strength area m khelne lg jate h aur wo uda deta hai.
@BWFScore Hard luck for @lakshya_sen I am afraid the last short was actually OUT. Congratulation @PRANNOYHSPRI Both were fantastic.
In a hard fought battle between India's No. 1 & 2, Prannoy came out victorious. ➡️ H.S Prannoy got the better of compatriot Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in 1st round of Malaysia Open. ➡️ H2H: Lakshya & Prannoy are 3-3 now. #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 https://t.co/Sgn9exOHm1
@BoriaMajumdar @PRANNOYHSPRI @RevSportz it was the best match today 🧡
HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in an all India affair in the 1st round of the Malaysia Open. 🇮🇳💪#Badminton 🏸 https://t.co/RiJl4vGz67
HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in first round of #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 Quality battle from both & even drama as LS throws his racquet after close call on match point (no TV court, no review)And we will see this exact opener again next week at India Open 🙃
HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen in first round of the Malaysia Open 2023.Brilliant comeback from him after losing the first game.Prannoy 22-24, 21-12, 21-18They both will face each other again in India Open on 17th Jan.#Badminton #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 #MalaysiaOpen2023 https://t.co/01Hsk5GKai
HS Prannoy defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 to reach Men’s Singles RO16 of Malaysia Open 2023Top class badminton by both Indians#MalaysiaOpen2023 #PETRONASMalaysiaOpen2023 #Badminton #TeamIndia #HSPrannoy #LakshyaSen https://t.co/Jpuyazd7tZ
India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy defeated his junior compatriot Lakshya Sen in a thrilling three-set encounter to advance to the men's singles round of 16 of the ongoing Malaysia Open on Wednesday. #MalaysianOpen #LakshyaSen #Tournament #Malaysia #Encounter #HSPrannoy #Badminton https://t.co/JENawMZVQi
.@PRANNOYHSPRI has 10 wins vs top 10 players since the start of 2022.The only men's singles player who has more is @ViktorAxelsen with 16.Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in the first round of #MalaysiaOpen2023
@SportsArena1234 @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @BAI_Media @PBLIndiaLive @bwfmedia @hcikl It's very bad policy of International Badminton Federation to put two Shuttlers of the same country against each other & now a days it happens frequently with Indian Shuttlers
@PRANNOYHSPRI wins over @lakshya_sen in close contest 22-24,21-12,21-18.#MalaysiaOpenSuper1000.Sen disappointed at that last line call at 20-18 though.Will be interesting to see if he comes bk with vengeance at #indiaopen2023 In 1st rnd again.@BAI_Media @Media_SAI#Badminton https://t.co/xM3lPOHRN9
@BAI_Media @badmintonphoto @bwfmedia @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @WeAreTeamIndia @kheloindia @Pvsindhu1 @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 Why why why always Prannoy vs Lakshya? 😃🥲

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are now tied at 3-3 in the head-to-head

Lakshya Sen flaunts his Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medal (Image: Getty)

Lakshya Sen had a 3-2 edge heading into this contest, having beaten HS Prannoy at the India Open, German Open, and the Denmark Open last year. The 30-year-old, meanwhile, got the better of his younger compatriot at the BWF World Championships and the Indonesia Open.

With his latest win on Wednesday, the Keralite has now leveled the head-to-head at 3-3.

Sen will be eager to get the upper hand and increase his lead again when they face off at home in Delhi a week later.

While the 21-year-old will now get back to the drawing board, HS Prannoy will take on World No. 19 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Indonesian eked out an equally fascinating 21-11, 16-21, 25-23 win over Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his first-round match.

Edited by Ankush Das
