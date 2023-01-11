"Jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai" - Twitter reacts as HS Prannoy edges Lakshya Sen in Malaysia Open first-round thriller

India's top two men's singles shuttlers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, began the 2023 season with a thrilling first-round showdown at the Malaysia Open 2023 on Wednesday, which the former won.
World No. 8 Prannoy, who recently became India's No. 1 player, roared back from a game down to secure a 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over the seventh seed in 61 minutes.
This was their sixth meeting in a year, having crossed swords five times in 2022 alone. Interestingly, the two have drawn each other again in the first round of next week's India Open.
Naturally, Prannoy and Sen's riveting clash drew a lot of attention from badminton fans. Twitter was abuzz with comments, ranging from applause for Prannoy to expressing disappointment at the draw.
Some pointed out how unpredictable the Keralite shuttler is, while others wondered if Lakshya Sen can storm back with a vengeance at the India Open next week.
Here are some of the best reactions to the duel, which many labeled as the "best match of the day":
HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are now tied at 3-3 in the head-to-head
Lakshya Sen had a 3-2 edge heading into this contest, having beaten HS Prannoy at the India Open, German Open, and the Denmark Open last year. The 30-year-old, meanwhile, got the better of his younger compatriot at the BWF World Championships and the Indonesia Open.
With his latest win on Wednesday, the Keralite has now leveled the head-to-head at 3-3.
Sen will be eager to get the upper hand and increase his lead again when they face off at home in Delhi a week later.
While the 21-year-old will now get back to the drawing board, HS Prannoy will take on World No. 19 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.
The Indonesian eked out an equally fascinating 21-11, 16-21, 25-23 win over Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his first-round match.