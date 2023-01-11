"Jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai" - Twitter reacts as HS Prannoy edges Lakshya Sen in Malaysia Open first-round thriller

India's top two men's singles shuttlers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, began the 2023 season with a thrilling first-round showdown at the Malaysia Open 2023 on Wednesday, which the former won.

World No. 8 Prannoy, who recently became India's No. 1 player, roared back from a game down to secure a 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over the seventh seed in 61 minutes.

This was their sixth meeting in a year, having crossed swords five times in 2022 alone. Interestingly, the two have drawn each other again in the first round of next week's India Open.

Naturally, Prannoy and Sen's riveting clash drew a lot of attention from badminton fans. Twitter was abuzz with comments, ranging from applause for Prannoy to expressing disappointment at the draw.

Some pointed out how unpredictable the Keralite shuttler is, while others wondered if Lakshya Sen can storm back with a vengeance at the India Open next week.

Here are some of the best reactions to the duel, which many labeled as the "best match of the day":

Abhishek Mishra @acrodemys @the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI

Most unpredictable player I have ever seen, Pronoy can defeat Top players any day & can lose 90 th rank player on same day. @lakshya_sen Again same story Prannoy beating Indian players, hope he will return with podium finish.Most unpredictable player I have ever seen, Pronoy can defeat Top players any day & can lose 90 th rank player on same day. @the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen Again same story Prannoy beating Indian players, hope he will return with podium finish.Most unpredictable player I have ever seen, Pronoy can defeat Top players any day & can lose 90 th rank player on same day.

Anonymous @BIGBULLNSE @acrodemys @the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen Uske khelne ka ek style h jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai. Just like wrestling . Log smjh ni pate kbhi aur strength area m khelne lg jate h aur wo uda deta hai. @acrodemys @the_bridge_in @PRANNOYHSPRI @lakshya_sen Uske khelne ka ek style h jo uske jaal me fasta hai wo har jata hai. Just like wrestling . Log smjh ni pate kbhi aur strength area m khelne lg jate h aur wo uda deta hai.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

H.S Prannoy got the better of compatriot Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in 1st round of Malaysia Open.

H2H: Lakshya & Prannoy are 3-3 now.

#MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 In a hard fought battle between India's No. 1 & 2, Prannoy came out victorious.H.S Prannoy got the better of compatriot Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in 1st round of Malaysia Open.H2H: Lakshya & Prannoy are 3-3 now. In a hard fought battle between India's No. 1 & 2, Prannoy came out victorious. ➡️ H.S Prannoy got the better of compatriot Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in 1st round of Malaysia Open. ➡️ H2H: Lakshya & Prannoy are 3-3 now. #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 https://t.co/Sgn9exOHm1

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Badminton 🏸 HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in an all India affair in the 1st round of the Malaysia Open. HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in an all India affair in the 1st round of the Malaysia Open. 🇮🇳💪#Badminton 🏸 https://t.co/RiJl4vGz67

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA



Quality battle from both & even drama as LS throws his racquet after close call on match point (no TV court, no review)



And we will see this exact opener again next week at India Open 🙃 HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in first round of #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 Quality battle from both & even drama as LS throws his racquet after close call on match point (no TV court, no review)And we will see this exact opener again next week at India Open 🙃 HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in first round of #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 Quality battle from both & even drama as LS throws his racquet after close call on match point (no TV court, no review)And we will see this exact opener again next week at India Open 🙃

Pritish Raj @befikramusafir

Brilliant comeback from him after losing the first game.



Prannoy 22-24, 21-12, 21-18



They both will face each other again in India Open on 17th Jan.



#Badminton #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 #MalaysiaOpen2023 HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen in first round of the Malaysia Open 2023.Brilliant comeback from him after losing the first game.Prannoy 22-24, 21-12, 21-18They both will face each other again in India Open on 17th Jan. HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen in first round of the Malaysia Open 2023.Brilliant comeback from him after losing the first game.Prannoy 22-24, 21-12, 21-18They both will face each other again in India Open on 17th Jan.#Badminton #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 #MalaysiaOpen2023 https://t.co/01Hsk5GKai

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



The only men's singles player who has more is



Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in the first round of @PRANNOYHSPRI has 10 wins vs top 10 players since the start of 2022.The only men's singles player who has more is @ViktorAxelsen with 16.Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in the first round of #MalaysiaOpen2023 .@PRANNOYHSPRI has 10 wins vs top 10 players since the start of 2022.The only men's singles player who has more is @ViktorAxelsen with 16.Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in the first round of #MalaysiaOpen2023

Trupti Murgunde @TMurgunde

#MalaysiaOpenSuper1000.

Sen disappointed at that last line call at 20-18 though.Will be interesting to see if he comes bk with vengeance at



@BAI_Media @Media_SAI

#Badminton @PRANNOYHSPRI wins over @lakshya_sen in close contest 22-24,21-12,21-18.Sen disappointed at that last line call at 20-18 though.Will be interesting to see if he comes bk with vengeance at #indiaopen2023 In 1st rnd again. @PRANNOYHSPRI wins over @lakshya_sen in close contest 22-24,21-12,21-18.#MalaysiaOpenSuper1000.Sen disappointed at that last line call at 20-18 though.Will be interesting to see if he comes bk with vengeance at #indiaopen2023 In 1st rnd again.@BAI_Media @Media_SAI#Badminton https://t.co/xM3lPOHRN9

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are now tied at 3-3 in the head-to-head

Lakshya Sen flaunts his Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medal (Image: Getty)

Lakshya Sen had a 3-2 edge heading into this contest, having beaten HS Prannoy at the India Open, German Open, and the Denmark Open last year. The 30-year-old, meanwhile, got the better of his younger compatriot at the BWF World Championships and the Indonesia Open.

With his latest win on Wednesday, the Keralite has now leveled the head-to-head at 3-3.

Sen will be eager to get the upper hand and increase his lead again when they face off at home in Delhi a week later.

While the 21-year-old will now get back to the drawing board, HS Prannoy will take on World No. 19 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Indonesian eked out an equally fascinating 21-11, 16-21, 25-23 win over Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his first-round match.

