Junior Badminton League: Skilled players to lead their respective teams

The showdown of promising young badminton players from Tamil Nadu is on the cards as they gear up for a much-awaited second season of the Junior Badminton League.

This four-day tournament is all set to take place in Trichy and has kick-started on July 12, 2023. The league will depict the intense potential of budding shuttles in multiple categories which includes U-17 girls singles, boys doubles, U-19 girls and boys, and mixed doubles.

The badminton enthusiasts are in for a treat as the electrifying matches of the league will be streamed live on Eurosport India. While the final is scheduled for July 15, the league stage matches will be played between July 12-14. The matches have been scheduled to kick off at 4:45 pm IST.

Notably, a pool of 88 shuttles will represent eight various teams as all of them will vie for glory. Rainbow Rockers, Trichy Tamizh Veeras, Thiruvarur Delta Kings, Virudhai Vengais, Kovai Super Kings, Chennai City Gangsters, Thanjai Thalaivaas, and Madurai Indians are the teams set to take part in the second season of Junior Badminton League.

Talented players to lead 8 teams in the second season of the Junior Badminton League

The teams will be captained by skilled players who have already proved their mettle in the circuit. Delta Kings will be led by Sania Sikandar. He was the runner-up in the All India Ranking Tournament 2022 held in Bangalore and Goa.

Whereas, V S Jayani, who was the champion of the Senior State Ranking championships, will lead the City Gangsters. A junior international with remarkable achievements, Shreya Balaji owning records in single and mixed doubles, is all set to command Vengais.

Nidhin K.M, who is the top-ranked junior player in singles, will pass on his skills to Thalaivas. On the other hand, Bharat Sanjal S, who was the runner-up in mixed doubles at the National Junior Championships, is set to lead the Tamil Veeras.

Ashwath Harrish, winner of the Trichy Ranking tournament, will captain the Super Kings and is aiming to show his prowess in the doubles. Lastly, the Indians will be led by Chenhoor Varshan who was runner-up in the U-19 boys doubles category back in 2022.

