Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal to get hitched in April

In a much-awaited affair, ace Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta is finally tying the knot with her Tamil actor boyfriend Vishnu Visual on April 22.

Having been engaged since September, the pair took to Instagram to announce the grand news.

The couple posted a picture of their wedding card on their social media handles which read:

"With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

The 2011 World Championships bronze medalist Jwala Gutta, who has made the nation proud on the global badminton circuit, will now be looking to start a fresh chapter in life with her cricketer-turned-actor boyfriend, Vishnu Vishal.

Jwala Gutta got engaged on her birthday as a surprise

Having a partner who is involved in the film industry, one can trust things to get pretty dramatic every now and then. With Jwala Gutta, it turned out to be the same as well. The 14-time National Champion was taken by surprise when Vishnu Vishal proposed to her on 7th September at midnight last year, which happens to be Jwala's birthday. Ever since, it has only been a long wait for the announcement of their marriage date to come.

A former World No.6 and doubles specialist, Jwala Gutta has led the country to several historic achievements and come April 22, she plans to start a new life with the Tamil actor-producer, Vishnu Vishal.

Both Jwala and Vishnu were formerly married. While the former's marriage to ex-badminton player Chetan Anand ended in 2011, Vishnu also parted ways with his first wife Rajini Natraj in 2018.

However, if we are to go through the social media posts and interviews given by the adorable duo, it will be enough to reinstate faith in the possibility of finding love a second time, with Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal being the perfect examples for the same. Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness as they embark on their new journey!