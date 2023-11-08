Karnataka HC asks BAI to re-frame guidelines to allow tournaments from other entities

Karnataka High Court announced the latest ruling for the Bitsport Private Limited and ors v Union of India and Anr case. Justice R Devdas has asked the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to re-frame the rules and regulations to allow tournaments from other entities.

This ruling comes after the BAI asked players, officials, and coaches to forgo the Grand Prix Badminton League (GBPL). They threatened anyone who participated will face "retrospective action".

After this development, the promoters of the GBPL took the case to the court. The BAI contended that there was no provision to receive applications from other entities or to sanction such tournaments. But in its ruling yesterday, the Karnataka High Court has asked the association to re-frame its rules.

The Court stated that the Badminton World Federation's regulations do not cast a blanket restriction on tournaments by other entities. They also asked that the BAI do the same. The statement read:

"The very fact that provision is made for receiving applications, albeit through the member Association, it would very clearly show that a window is kept open for interested members/other entities to seek permission/sanction to conduct tournaments enlisting participation of the registered Players/Coaches/Technical Staff."

The Court went on to add that BAI needs to formulate new guidelines to allow registered players to participate in tournaments held by other entities.

"This Court is also of the considered opinion that the respondent- BAI is required to formulate guidelines for acceptance of application and sanctioning of tournaments, in consultation with the apex governing body viz., Badminton World Federation," the statement further added.

GBPL was postponed earlier this year

When GBPL was launched, many celebrated an opportunity that would boost the sport's popularity, while allowing players to make a living. The first season took place from July 1 to 10 last year. Thereafer, the BAI termed the tournament as "unrecognized". Additionally, the BAI also gave a reasoning that the league will disturb the badminton calendar.

The organizers of the GBPL took the case to court, and managed to secure an interim go-ahead from the Karnataka HC. However, due to BAI's stance, Indian players pulled out of the league at the last minute. Notably, B. Sai Praneeth and Mithun Manjunath left the tournament due to the pressure exerted by the BAI.

The second season of the GBPL was set to be played from August 27 to September 9. However, due to legal threats and absence of top players, it was indefinitely postponed.