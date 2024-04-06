Kazakhstan International Challenge 2024: Anupama Upadhyaya, M. Tharun clinch title wins in singles

Former Junior World No. 1 badminton player Anupama Upadhyaya clinched the women’s singles title at the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Astana on Saturday, April 6. Telangana shuttler M. Tharun also secured the men’s singles title in the same campaign.

Anupama defeated Assam’s Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women’s singles final by a scoreline of 21-15, 21-16 in 41 minutes. Notably, Anupama previously secured wins in the India International Challenge 2021, the Tajikistan International Series 2023, and the Polish Open in 2022 and 2024.

The Haryana-born shuttler displayed her exemplary form, grabbing wins over fellow Indian Harshita Rout, Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova, India’s Devika Sihag, and Japan’s Sorano Yoshikawa to make it to the grand finale.

Anupama, who is currently holding the 70th spot in the world rankings, looked in exceptional touch on the court, securing points effortlessly with her amazing gameplay.

It’s important to note that this is Anupama's second consecutive tournament victory in 2024, after her earlier win at the Polish Open in Warsaw in March.

In the recently concluded Polish Open 2024, Anupama was at her best, securing a win over her compatriot Tanya Hemanth in an all-Indian final by a scoreline of 21-15, 11-21, and 21-10.

Interestingly, the semi-final was also an all-Indian affair as Anupama defeated Imad Samiya by a scoreline of 21-16 and 21-14. She also defeated Vanessa Garcia and Lo Sin Yan Happy en route to the final.

M Tarun also displayed his heroics with a title win

In the men’s singles final at the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament, M Tharun, the 22-year-old shuttler, defeated eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven by 21-10, 21-19 to clinch the title.

Interestingly, this is the first-ever title win on the senior circuit for Tharun, who finished as the runner-up in the National Championships in December 2023.

Tharun defeated India’s Gagan Balyan, 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy, Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan, and seventh-seeded Le Duc Phat to make it to the final.

In the mixed doubles final, the Indian pair of Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K lost to Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien by a scoreline of 21-9, 7-21, 12-21.