Kidambi Srikanth targets elusive medal at Asian Games 2023

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is aiming for the elusive medal in badminton at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled from September 23 to October 8. The 30-year-old will participate in his third continental event this year.

Srikanth made his first appearance at the Asiad in 2014 in Incheon. He defeated Vietnamese player Pham Cao Cuong in his first round (Round of 32) in straight sets 23-21, 21-19 but went down against the local boy Son Wan-ho in the Round of 16.

In the following edition in Jakarta, the former World No. 7 failed to even progress to the Round of 16 after losing to Chinese shuttler Wong Wing Ki in the first round.

Speaking to news agency PTI on his urge to win a medal in the Asian Games, Srikanth said:

“I didn’t have great memories in Asian Games, the last two times I didn’t do well in individual events. So this time, if I can play well really than probably can make something for myself.”

He added:

“So for me it is quite simple because I have won medal in every other big event except for Asian Games and Olympics, both of which happen once in four years, so this is an opportunity for me to go and make full use of it this time.”

"Asian Games is one of the toughest event in badminton" - Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth has endured a rough phase on the court in 2023, which saw his ranking drop to No. 21 in the men’s singles. He was knocked out in the first round of the BWF Badminton World Championships by Kento Nishimoto with identical scorelines of 21-14.

However, the Guntur-born shuttler will revamp his game plan and enhance technical challenges ahead of the Asian Games. He said:

“For Games like these, say Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, the preparation will be a little different compared with any other super series events.”

He added:

"We have 10-15 events every year, but the Asian Games happen every four years and you have to earn your entry in the team. Sometimes even if you are in the top 20 you might not get into the Asian Games.”

Srikanth further explained how the Asian Games is tougher to crack than any other super event in Badminton, saying:

“It is one of the toughest event in badminton. It is an Asian-dominated sport and it is going to be tough. To win a medal you have to be at your best, really have to try thinking about winning the Asian Games.”

India hasn’t won a medal in the men’s singles category at the Asian Games since Syed Modi’s bronze in 1982 in New Delhi. Overall, the country has bagged 10 medals in Badminton in the quadrennial event.