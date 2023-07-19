Korea Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 1 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave India something to cheer for on Day 1 (Tuesday, July 18) of the Korea Open 2023. The third-seeded duo needed just 32 minutes to defeat the Thai pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-14 in their Round of 32 match.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, crashed out in the opening round of the Korea Open 2023. They had to retire midway through the opening game against Liang Wei Keng and Yeung Pui Lam, with them trailing 6-5.

In the men’s singles qualifiers, Harshit Aggarwal started his campaign in an emphatic fashion by defeating Malaysia’s Tan Jia Jie 21-15, 21-17. He then stuttered in his second match and lost to Korea’s Choi Pyeong Gang 15-21, 21-10, 10-21.

Shashwat Dalal also failed to make an impact after losing 14-21, 17-21 to Korea’s Jeong Min Seon.

The likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will be in action on Day 2 of the Korea Open 2023. Sindhu, in particular, will be looking to start strong and do well in the tournament, after going five places down to No. 17 in the latest BWF World rankings.

Korea Open 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 1 of the Korea Open 2023

Men’s Singles – Qualifiers

Harshit Aggarwal (India) beat Tan Jia Jie (Malaysia) 21-15, 21-17

Jeong Min Seon (Korea) beat Shashwat Dalal (India) 21-14, 21-17

Choi Pyeong Gang (Korea) beat Harshit Aggarwal (India) 21-15, 10-21, 21-10

Men’s Doubles – Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) beat Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren (Thailand) 21-16, 21-14

Liang Wei Keng and Yeung Pui Lam (China) beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (India) 6-5, Retired