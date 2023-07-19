Korea Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

Day 2 of the Korea Open witnessed India enduring a forgettable day as nine Indian shuttlers were eliminated in the first round of the Open.

Prannoy HS and Priyanshu Rajwawat are the only two shuttlers, who made it to the next round of the Korea Open in the singles category. In the mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy made it to the next round, while Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were eliminated.

Tasnim Mir was the first Indian to take the court in the singles on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler went down 11-21, 18-21 to Korea's Kim Ga Eun. India's Kiran George then met Wang Tzu Wei in the afternoon session. The Taiwan shuttler went past the Indian star by 21-17, 21-9.

Mithun Manjunath lost to Ng Tze Yong, while the third-seeded Chen Yu Fei defeated Ashmita Chaliha in 32 minutes. Kidambi Srikanth fought 1 hour and 14 minutes against Kento Momota and lost the match 21-12, 22-24, 17-21.

Prannoy was the first Indian to win in a singles match in the Korea Open. The ninth-seeded defeated Germany's Julien Carraggi by 21-13, 21-17. He will meet Lee Cheuk Yiu in the next round on Thursday.

Priyanshu Rajawat edged past Korea's Choi Ji Hoon in his opening round by 21-15, 21-19. However, a bigger challenge awaits him in the next round, as he will take on top-seed Kodai Naraoka on Thursday.

The most shocking result of the day was Pai Yu Po defeating PV Sindhu. The Taiwan shuttler won the first game by 21-18. Sindhu fought back to win the next game by 21-10, but Pai Yu Po proved too good for the Indian legend with a scoreline of 21-13.

This is Sindhu's second defeat against the shuttler in their last three encounters. Notably, this is PV Sindhu's sixth Round One loss in 13 tournaments this year.

The fourth-seeded Tai Tzu Ying defeated India's Malvika Bansod by 21-17, 21-7 in 28 minutes. Tanya Hemanth was the final Indian to bow out of the Open. She lost to Saena Kawakami by 21-11, 21-17.

Korea Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 2 of the Korea Open 2023

Men's Singles

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Choi Ji Hoon (Korea) 21-15, 21-19

Prannoy HS (India) beat Julien Carraggi (Germany) 21-13, 21-17

NG Tze Yong (Malaysia) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-11, 21-4

Wang Tzu Wei (Taiwan) beat Kiran George (India) 21-17, 21-9

Kento Momota (Japan) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 12-21, 24-22, 21-17

Women's Singles

Kim Ga Eun (Korea) beat Tasmin Mir (India) 21-11, 21-18

Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-17, 21-7

Zhang Yi Man (China) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-12, 21-17

Saena Kawakami (Japan) beat Tanya Hemanth (India) 21-11, 21-17

Pai Yu Po (Taiwan) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-18, 10-21, 21-13

Chen Yu Fei (China) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-13, 21-12

Mixed Doubles

Song Hyun/Jung Hyun (Korea) beat Sumeeth/Ashwini (India) 23-21, 13-21,21-12

Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Alvin/Alyssa (Philippines) 21-17, 21-17