"Krishna Nagar you are a champion": Twitter congratulates the shuttler on winning India's 5th gold medal at the Paralympics

India's glorious campaign at the Para Games continued with Krishna Nagar bagging a gold medal in the SH6 category. Facing a tough opponent in Chu Man Kai, the Indian did enough to take the match 21-17, 16-21,21-17. He was brilliant right from the word go and pulled things back together after dropping the second game. His gold means that India, now have 19 medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Here's more on what transpired during the event.

GOLD FOR KRISHNA NAGAR! 🎉



The 22-year-old wins a Gold Medal in #ParaBadminton - Men's Singles SH6 category at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥇



We have our nineteenth medal and the fifth #Gold



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QB6oQVVTbS — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar adds to India's glory at the Paralympics

Krishna Nagar started the game oozing with confidence. He had been brilliant throughout the competition and carried the same form coming into the game. Nagar was leading the first game, but Chu's resilience helped him make his way back. Chu took the lead and looked like he would close out the game, but brilliance from Nagar helped him make an enthralling comeback. The first game went 21-17 in favour of the Indian, but after a good performance from both the shuttlers, this match looked like a guaranteed thriller.

Chu Man Kai showed all of his experience in the second game. He took things under control and tied the match by winning the second game 21-17. Going into the third game, both the shuttlers knew that they were playing for the gold. They brought in their best and served the fans a thriller. Nagar went ahead in the game initially, but Chu was not going to give up easily. The two shuttlers went at it, but Krishna took a marginal lead midway through the game. However, a brilliant run from the Hong Kong international tied things up in the middle. With the support of the entire contingent on the back of him, Krishna was all pumped up. He then kept scoring points and made it extremely difficult for his opponent. His brilliance in the final few minutes helped him win the third game 21-17 and take home India's 19th medal.

Twitter reacts to Krishna Nagar's gold medal

Super Sunday turned out to be a superb Sunday for India, as Nagar bagged another gold for the country. Netizens were elated by the tremendous performance and took to Twitter to congratulate the shuttler on a stellar performance.

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5GI3nQtOvw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar made the Indian Flag fly high in #Paralympics.



Congratulations Krishna for your outstanding performance and clinching the Gold Medal in Badminton Men's Singles SH6 event.



My wishes for your future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 5, 2021

Great news from #TokyoParalympics that Jaipur, Rajasthan’s para-badminton player #KrishnaNagar has won a #Gold medal in men’s Para Badminton SH6 event! A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 5, 2021

losing count of medals at Paralympics !!spectacular performances indeed by the Indian Team. Now Krishna Nagar wins another gold.Medal no 19 for India ( 5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) Congratulations 🎉 @Krishnanagar99🇮🇳🇮🇳#KrishnaNagar #Parabadminton #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/8e5EpJ5HUM — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 5, 2021

Congratulations to Krishna Nagar for winning the Gold medal in the #Paralympics



You have made the entire country proud 🇮🇳🙌🏻#Praise4Para — Suresh Kashyap (@iSureshBjp) September 5, 2021

Has the sheer will and tactical brilliance of Lin Dan, smashes like Lee Chong Wei- Krishna Nagar, what a champion. He is the men's singles player we were waiting for. Just 22 years of age and held his nerves in a nail-biting Paralympic final to win the gold medal! pic.twitter.com/GnGL12NLJf — Naman Jain (@phoenix_naman) September 5, 2021

🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️GOLD FOR KRISHNA NAGAR ❤️❤️

❤️The 22-year-old wins a Gold Medal in ParaBadminton - Men's Singles SH6 category at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics🥇❤️We have our nineteenth medal and the fifth Gold 🇮🇳Congratulations ❤️❤️Jay Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/g6qzvq23DJ — Siddhartha Sikdar (@SiddharthaSik13) September 5, 2021

It’s a GOLD for India! Medalist’s name Krishna Nagar, what a guy!

Instantly can attract one with his calm yet aggressive game & his positive energy

He looked so good in the final, despite the errors

21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win the men’s single SH6 gold medal match#Parabadminton — Shrutika Gaekwad  (@Shrutika_45_) September 5, 2021

🥇en Sunday!



Krishna Nagar wins 5th Gold Medal for 🇮🇳 at Tokyo #Paralympics .#Praise4Para @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/uzeLCUTAwT — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) September 5, 2021

Congratulations Krishna Nagar for winning Gold medal in Para Badminton



Proud moment 🇮🇳🤟#Cheer4India #Parabadminton #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/vEYgZRWQ9y — Chitrasen Sahu (@halfhumanrobo) September 5, 2021

Congratulations 💐🥇 to our Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar secured the gold medal in the final of the men's singles badminton SH6 event by defeating to Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong at the @Tokyo2020hi @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/xhHV842fGW — Dr.VirajKadam (@KadamSpeaks) September 5, 2021

Edited by Aditya Singh