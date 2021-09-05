"Krishna Nagar you are a champion": Twitter congratulates the shuttler on winning India's 5th gold medal at the Paralympics

India's glorious campaign at the Para Games continued with Krishna Nagar bagging a gold medal in the SH6 category. Facing a tough opponent in Chu Man Kai, the Indian did enough to take the match 21-17, 16-21,21-17. He was brilliant right from the word go and pulled things back together after dropping the second game. His gold means that India, now have 19 medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Krishna Nagar adds to India's glory at the Paralympics
Krishna Nagar started the game oozing with confidence. He had been brilliant throughout the competition and carried the same form coming into the game. Nagar was leading the first game, but Chu's resilience helped him make his way back. Chu took the lead and looked like he would close out the game, but brilliance from Nagar helped him make an enthralling comeback. The first game went 21-17 in favour of the Indian, but after a good performance from both the shuttlers, this match looked like a guaranteed thriller.
Chu Man Kai showed all of his experience in the second game. He took things under control and tied the match by winning the second game 21-17. Going into the third game, both the shuttlers knew that they were playing for the gold. They brought in their best and served the fans a thriller. Nagar went ahead in the game initially, but Chu was not going to give up easily. The two shuttlers went at it, but Krishna took a marginal lead midway through the game. However, a brilliant run from the Hong Kong international tied things up in the middle. With the support of the entire contingent on the back of him, Krishna was all pumped up. He then kept scoring points and made it extremely difficult for his opponent. His brilliance in the final few minutes helped him win the third game 21-17 and take home India's 19th medal.
Twitter reacts to Krishna Nagar's gold medal
