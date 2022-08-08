"Lakshya Achieved!!" - Twitter erupts as Lakshya Sen makes a phenomenal comeback to win CWG 2022 badminton men's singles gold

Lakshya Sen, ranked 10 in the world, edged Malaysia's 42nd-ranked Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in an enthralling badminton men's singles final to win the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Monday, August 8.

Yong has been a giant-killer throughout his CWG 2022 campaign, dispatching former world champion Kean Yew Loh as well as India's Kidambi Srikanth. He made his intentions clear by making a confident start against Sen as well.

The former Asian junior champion, however, didn't let it deter him from making a phenomenal comeback and added a gold medal to India's tally.

Social media quite expectedly went into a frenzy on witnessing the sterling performance from the 20-year-old Indian shuttler. Comments on Twitter poured in by the minute as fans kept lauding Sen's fighting spirit and determination.

Here are some of the reactions:

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha . He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy. 🏸🥇 What a SENsational Gold medal for @lakshya_sen in his very first CWG and first major international multi sport event for. He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy. 🏸🥇 What a SENsational Gold medal for @lakshya_sen in his very first CWG and first major international multi sport event for 🇮🇳. He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy. 🏸🥇 https://t.co/2sAaLTIBkF

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha We knew @lakshya_sen was a star but wow, he is shining bright today. We knew @lakshya_sen was a star but wow, he is shining bright today.

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur



Lakshya Sen you are a fighter embodying and displaying the spirit of young India !



You came back and clinched this victory like a determined champ!



Our heartbeats were racing !

You’re such a delight to watch!

Well done & congratulations! SEN - SATIONAL !!! 🥇 GOLDLakshya Sen you are a fighter embodying and displaying the spirit of young IndiaYou came back and clinched this victory like a determined champ!Our heartbeats were racing !You’re such a delight to watch!Well done & congratulations! SEN - SATIONAL !!! 🥇 GOLDLakshya Sen you are a fighter embodying and displaying the spirit of young India 🇮🇳!You came back and clinched this victory like a determined champ!Our heartbeats were racing !You’re such a delight to watch!Well done & congratulations! https://t.co/fFtzejqq25

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju



Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again

#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 The whole nation is extremely proud of @lakshya_sen for winning the Gold Medal at #CommonwealthGames !!Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again The whole nation is extremely proud of @lakshya_sen for winning the Gold Medal at #CommonwealthGames !!Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again 🇮🇳#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 https://t.co/SCO4Lx7svv

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Lakshya Sen is just 20-year-old, lost the first game in the final then come back strongly to win the next 2 games to seal the Gold in Commonwealth Games 2022.



The Golden Boy of India. Lakshya Sen is just 20-year-old, lost the first game in the final then come back strongly to win the next 2 games to seal the Gold in Commonwealth Games 2022.The Golden Boy of India. https://t.co/yKPa4x7q42

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Our young sensation



#Cheer4India 🏸LAKSHYA ACHIEVED 🥇!!Our young sensation @lakshya_sen clinches the GOLD after a solid comeback, winning 2-1 (19-21 21-9 21-16) against Tze Yong (MAS) in the Badminton MS Gold Medal bout at the #CommonwealthGames2022 🏸LAKSHYA ACHIEVED 🥇!!Our young sensation @lakshya_sen clinches the GOLD after a solid comeback, winning 2-1 (19-21 21-9 21-16) against Tze Yong (MAS) in the Badminton MS Gold Medal bout at the #CommonwealthGames2022🥇#Cheer4India https://t.co/FdSw6dWXrG

Amit Shah @AmitShah



Your energy and commitment have brought glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations for a well-deserved Gold 🥇.



My best wishes for your bright future. What a scintillating comeback by @lakshya_sen Your energy and commitment have brought glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations for a well-deserved Gold 🥇.My best wishes for your bright future. What a scintillating comeback by @lakshya_sen. Your energy and commitment have brought glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations for a well-deserved Gold 🥇.My best wishes for your bright future. https://t.co/uxxdE6oDhl

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏽



#CWG2022 #B2022 Incredible Lakshya Sen! A game for the history books as he wins his first Commonwealth Games Gold Medal! Incredible Lakshya Sen! A game for the history books as he wins his first Commonwealth Games Gold Medal! 🙌🏽🔥🇮🇳#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/9xZuS24glH

President of India @rashtrapatibhvn The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames . The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham. The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Sensational performances by @Pvsindhu1 and @lakshya_sen to win gold medals. Both showed flair, grit and ambition. Neither final was easy, but Sindhu and Sen didn’t relent. Sensational performances by @Pvsindhu1 and @lakshya_sen to win gold medals. Both showed flair, grit and ambition. Neither final was easy, but Sindhu and Sen didn’t relent.

Vaibhav Manocha @BeingMinchu



Asian Jr. Championship -🥉

Youth Olympics -🥈

BWF World Tour Finals - SF

World Championship -🥉

Indian Open -

Commonwealth Games -🥇



I mean there’s not much to be said! Lakshya Sen’s first time participation in these key tournaments:Asian Jr. Championship -🥉Youth Olympics -🥈BWF World Tour Finals - SFWorld Championship -🥉Indian Open -Commonwealth Games -🥇I mean there’s not much to be said! Lakshya Sen’s first time participation in these key tournaments:Asian Jr. Championship -🥉Youth Olympics -🥈BWF World Tour Finals - SFWorld Championship -🥉Indian Open -🏆Commonwealth Games -🥇I mean there’s not much to be said!

Ravi Prakash Kumar @RaviPksThakur



Lakshya Sen grabs Gold for India at



What an incredible comeback.



🥇 20th gold medal for India at



#LakshyaSen A legend in the makingLakshya Sen grabs Gold for India at #CWG22 . Second major singles medal for Sen.What an incredible comeback.🥇 20th gold medal for India at #CommonwealthGames2022 A legend in the making Lakshya Sen grabs Gold for India at #CWG22. Second major singles medal for Sen.What an incredible comeback. 🥇 20th gold medal for India at #CommonwealthGames2022. #LakshyaSen https://t.co/vNc9axHlx3

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#CWG2022 #Badminton Lakshya Sen wins the men’s singles gold medal! In his debut Commonwealth Games, the 20-year-old returns undefeated from Birmingham. What a fightback that was in the final. What a star! 🥇 Lakshya Sen wins the men’s singles gold medal! In his debut Commonwealth Games, the 20-year-old returns undefeated from Birmingham. What a fightback that was in the final. What a star! 🥇👏#CWG2022 #Badminton https://t.co/dLqr144vxe

Lakshya Sen becomes 4th Indian shuttler to win CWG men's singles gold

Lakshya Sen has had a sensational few months on the badminton circuit. He collected a prized bronze medal at the World Championships last year and began the new season on a high by winning the India Open title at home.

He also made the finals at the All England Open and the German Open, apart from being a part of India's history-making Thomas Cup team.

With so much momentum behind him, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy product was expected to create ripples in Birmingham on his CWG debut.

As the second seed, Sen was the heavy favorite to take the men's singles gold but it didn't come easy for him.

The World No. 10 was put into a spot of bother by Yong, whose superb deception at the net, coupled with his aggressive play, made life difficult for the Indian. It was only after the interval in the second game that Sen freed up and started to look more confident.

He won 10 points on the trot to bag the second game 21-9, truly imposing his authority as the match headed to a decider.

Lakshya Sen with the CWG 2022 gold medal. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Lakshya Sen made a positive start to the final game as well but couldn't put away Yong, who was always on his heels. From 11-7, the second seed slowly pulled away to 15-9 before a re-energized Yong bagged a few points. With unforced errors creeping up in the Malaysian's game, Sen increased his lead to 19-14 and confidently shut out the match.

Sen's heroics brought India a second gold medal in badminton at the ongoing Birmingham Games after PV Sindhu won the women's singles gold earlier in the day.

He joins his mentor Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014) as the fourth Indian shuttler to clinch the men's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

