Lakshya Sen breaks into world’s top 10; Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand reach career-best ranking

Outstanding performances by Lakshya Sen and teenage women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand at the All England Championships propelled them to their career-best world rankings.

The in-form Sen jumped two spots to the ninth position in the latest badminton world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the talented women’s doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand jumped 12 places to reach a career-best world ranking of 34.

For the first time in his career, Lakshya Sen broke into the top ten, thanks to his exploits at the All England Open, where he finished runner-up to Viktor Axelsen. The 20-year-old Sen entered the top ten of the BWF world rankings with 74,786 points, surpassing reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Lakshya Sen claimed a silver medal at the All England Championships on Sunday, suffering a heartbreaking straight-game loss against Tokyo Olympic champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen. Sen lost 21-10, 21-15 in 53 minutes against the top seed from Denmarlk.

Lakshya Sen pips Kidambi Srikanth to become India’s top-ranked men’s singles player

By reaching the final of the German Open and All England Open in back-to-back weeks,

Lakshya Sen has become India’s top ranked men's singles badminton player in the world. Before this week, Kidambi Srikanth was India’s best world ranked player. However, the World Championships silver medalist has now slipped to 12th spot.

Meanwhile, the exhausted Sen has withdrawn from the Swiss Open, which begins on Tuesday, as he intends to get ready for the upcoming Korean Open in April.

Sen has been on a tear in the last few months. The Almora native became the first player from the country to win the Indian Open BWF World Tour Super 500 men’s singles title in January, stunning Loh Kean Yew.

Sen also took silver at the German Open Super 300 tournament earlier this month. He entered the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships last year but was beaten by his compatriot Srikanth in an epic semi-final clash.

Jolly and Gopichand's All England Open semis appearance help them jump up 12 places

It was a dream week for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand at the All England Open Championships. After securing a promotion in the main draw from the reserve list, the teenagers made the opportunity count.

Jolly, 18, and Gopichand, 19, stunned the second seeds in the quarter-finals to become the first Indian women’s doubles pair to reach the All England Open semis. In the process, the two teenagers jumped up 12 places to a career-best world ranking of 34.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are India's top-ranked women’s doubles pair, with a world ranking of 20. Considering how Jolly and Gopichand are making rapid strides, the teenage sensation could soon catch up and surpass their experienced compatriots.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only two Indian women’s singles players in top 50

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both lost in the second round of the All England Open. Nehwal, though, moved up two places to World No. 23, while Sindhu remained at World No. 7.

Aakarshi Kashyap is ranked world No. 51. No Indian women's singles player in the top 50 other than Sindhu and Saina is a cause for concern.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reclaim their career-best world ranking

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved up a place to their career-best world ranking of 7. Although they could not do much at the All England Open, they will be eager to produce a better performance at the upcoming Swiss Open.

Indian shuttlers in the world's top 50 rankings

Men’s singles

9. Lakshya Sen

12. Kidambi Srikanth

19. B Sai Praneeth

26. HS Prannoy

27. Sameer Verma

37. Parupalli Kashyap

38. Sourabh Verma

Women’s singles

7. PV Sindhu

23. Saina Nehwal.

Men’s Doubles

7. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

41. MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila

43. Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy

45. Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Women’s Doubles

20. Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy

34. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

Mixed Doubles

26. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa.

37. Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy.

