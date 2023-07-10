"Lakshya Sen is a national treasure" - Twitter erupts as Commonwealth Games champion wins Canada Open title

Indian badminton fans woke up to a delightful news as Lakshya Sen clinched the Canada Open title at Calgary on Sunday night with a 21-18, 22-20 win over reigning All England Open champion Li Shi Feng.

This was the 21-year-old's first title since claiming the men's singles gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last August.

This was Sen's second title at the BWF Super 500 level since his triumph at the India Open in January 2022.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy student's success is India's second men's singles title this year following HS Prannoy's victory at the Malaysia Masters.

Lakshya Sen was in spectacular form throughout the week in Calgary. He opened his campaign with an upset win over second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the very player who had earlier stopped him in the Thailand Open semifinals this year.

He also sent the fourth seed Kenta Nishimoto packing in the semifinals before beating fifth seed Li Shi Feng in the summit clash. With Vitidsarn, Feng and Nishimoto being respectively ranked fourth, 10th and 11th in the current BWF world rankings, this was indeed a momentous feat for the 19th-ranked Indian shuttler.

The only time that Sen conceded a game this week was in the quarterfinals against Belgian qualifier Julien Carraggi.

Lakshya Sen was close to dropping another game in the final as he trailed 16-20 in the second game against Li Shi Feng before turning it around by winning six points in a row.

Sen's spirited comeback has earned him plaudits on social media. Twitter has been abuzz since his win with wishes pouring in from all quarters. Sen's determination and resilience have been praised by fans and sportspersons alike, with one account even calling him a "national treasure."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha 🏽 🏽 🏽 Incredible fight back from @lakshya_sen to win the Canada Open. He was down 16-20 in the 2nd game against reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng of China, made it 20-20 and then won these final 2 points. Simply superb!!! Incredible fight back from @lakshya_sen to win the Canada Open. He was down 16-20 in the 2nd game against reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng of China, made it 20-20 and then won these final 2 points. Simply superb!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/yFc0Pc6ZBQ

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur



Coming back from 4 points down in the second game to win in straight games is simply SENsational!

Splendid display of resilience and skill by our Champ



An incredible week for… Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on a phenomenal performance at the #CanadaOpen2023 Coming back from 4 points down in the second game to win in straight games is simply SENsational!Splendid display of resilience and skill by our ChampAn incredible week for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on a phenomenal performance at the #CanadaOpen2023 🏸Coming back from 4 points down in the second game to win in straight games is simply SENsational! 🌟 Splendid display of resilience and skill by our Champ 👏 An incredible week for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Kpy2WE3oMl

anand mahindra @anandmahindra

—Incredible athleticism, speed & agility

— A ‘never say die,’ comeback, fighting spirit

Thank you

The future is going to be different.

Two things Indian sportspersons weren’t renowned for:—Incredible athleticism, speed & agility— A ‘never say die,’ comeback, fighting spiritThank you @lakshya_sen & many other sportspersons of a new India.The future is going to be different. Two things Indian sportspersons weren’t renowned for: —Incredible athleticism, speed & agility— A ‘never say die,’ comeback, fighting spiritThank you @lakshya_sen & many other sportspersons of a new India. The future is going to be different. https://t.co/nnpLXHJ5dA

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Good news this morning: @lakshya_sen scales another peak. Beats reigning Chinese all England champion. Keep going young man: an Olympic challenge awaits next year. We will be rooting for you! Good news this morning: @lakshya_sen scales another peak. Beats reigning Chinese all England champion. Keep going young man: an Olympic challenge awaits next year. We will be rooting for you!👍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rFaQq5F12d

Nitin Gadkari @nitin_gadkari



His spirited performance at such a young age… Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the #CanadaOpenSuper500 , where he triumphed over Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kenta Nishimoto, and Li Shifeng, who held rankings of 2nd, 4th, and 5th respectively in the tournament.His spirited performance at such a young age… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the #CanadaOpenSuper500, where he triumphed over Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kenta Nishimoto, and Li Shifeng, who held rankings of 2nd, 4th, and 5th respectively in the tournament.His spirited performance at such a young age… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7458yCRODa

Amit Shah @AmitShah Heartiest congratulations to @lakshya_sen on clinching the #CanadaOpen title with a memorably stellar performance. The top scheme athlete has proven the true grit and talent of Indian athletes once again. May you always attain new heights making India proud. Heartiest congratulations to @lakshya_sen on clinching the #CanadaOpen title with a memorably stellar performance. The top scheme athlete has proven the true grit and talent of Indian athletes once again. May you always attain new heights making India proud. https://t.co/TO77B0pRdD

Himanta Biswa Sarma @himantabiswa



With a superb display of power & skill, this young shuttler defeated Li Shi Feng of China in a scintillating final match.



May you continue to bring more laurels to India



@BAI_Media Many congratulations to @lakshya_sen on winning Men’s Singles title at #CanadaOpen2023 With a superb display of power & skill, this young shuttler defeated Li Shi Feng of China in a scintillating final match.May you continue to bring more laurels to India Many congratulations to @lakshya_sen on winning Men’s Singles title at #CanadaOpen2023. With a superb display of power & skill, this young shuttler defeated Li Shi Feng of China in a scintillating final match.May you continue to bring more laurels to India 🇮🇳@BAI_Media https://t.co/BeG8oBsMir

Tejasvi Surya @Tejasvi_Surya



It was such an incredible display of grit - rallying from being down 16-20 in the 2nd game to sealing the match 21-18, 22-20 against China's Li Shi Feng, the All England champion.



The nation is proud of you. Congrats @lakshya_sen on winning #CanadaOpenSuper500 It was such an incredible display of grit - rallying from being down 16-20 in the 2nd game to sealing the match 21-18, 22-20 against China's Li Shi Feng, the All England champion.The nation is proud of you. Congrats @lakshya_sen on winning #CanadaOpenSuper500!It was such an incredible display of grit - rallying from being down 16-20 in the 2nd game to sealing the match 21-18, 22-20 against China's Li Shi Feng, the All England champion.The nation is proud of you. https://t.co/rbVuttozP7

IndiaSportsHub @IndiaSportsHub



Both of them have been languishing this year in form & this would definitely boost their confidence + rankings.



is a National Treasure 🤩 Heartiest congratulations to @lakshya_sen and @Pvsindhu1 for their spirited performances at the #CanadaOpen Both of them have been languishing this year in form & this would definitely boost their confidence + rankings. #LakshyaSen is a National Treasure 🤩 Heartiest congratulations to @lakshya_sen and @Pvsindhu1 for their spirited performances at the #CanadaOpenBoth of them have been languishing this year in form & this would definitely boost their confidence + rankings.#LakshyaSen is a National Treasure 🤩 https://t.co/RshRIH8Tuv

Jay Shah @JayShah History made! Congratulations to India's rising badminton star, @lakshya_sen , for clinching the prestigious Canada Open title! Your passion, skill, and determination have paid off, inspiring a nation and setting new records in the sport. A remarkable achievement! #CandaOpen2023 History made! Congratulations to India's rising badminton star, @lakshya_sen, for clinching the prestigious Canada Open title! Your passion, skill, and determination have paid off, inspiring a nation and setting new records in the sport. A remarkable achievement! #CandaOpen2023 https://t.co/WBukmiZ3MY

What next for Lakshya Sen?

With the Asian Games scheduled to begin in September and 2023 being the Paris Olympics qualifying year, every Indian shuttler is desperately looking to regain their winning form. Sen's Canada Open glory thus couldn't have come at a better time.

The young shuttler, who is expected to rise to No. 12 in the upcoming BWF world rankings, will hope to build on his Calgary heroics at the US Open this week. The Super 300 event will be held at Council Bluffs, Iowa, from July 11-16.

