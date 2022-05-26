Lakshya Sen to train with Viktor Axelsen in Dubai 

World No. 9 Lakshya Sen, India's highest-ranked men's singles player, is all set to train with World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in Dubai.

Sen's proposal to train with Axelson was approved by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members on Thursday, May 26.

The training stint will be for a period of eight days from May 29 until June 5. This is the second time Lakshya and the Dane will be training together, having done so earlier in 2021.

Lakshya Sen to travel to Malaysia for further training

Lakshya, who was part of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian men’s team, will then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 19. He will be training at the Malaysian Training Centre from June 19-26. Both training proposals have been approved by the MOC.

The training is part of Lakshya Sen's preparations for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, starting July 28.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of Lakshya and his physio’s air travel, boarding, lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance, among other expenses.

Viktor Axelsen is currently nursing an ankle injury he sustained during the Thomas and Uber Cup. Axelsen slipped and injured his ankle and subsequently pulled out of the Thailand Open.

The 20-year-old Lakshya, meanwhile, edged Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first match of the Thomas Cup final, which India went on to win.

PV Sindhu's fitness trainer to accompany her for upcoming tournaments

The MOC Committee also cleared Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu’s proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments.

Srikanth will accompany Sindhu for the Indonesia Masters (June 7-12), Indonesia Open (June 14-19), Malaysia Masters (June 28 to July 3), Malaysia Open (July 5-10), and Singapore Open (July 12-17).

Sindhu faltered in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, going down 17-21, 16-21 to Olympic champion and World No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China.

