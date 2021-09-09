Lakshya Sen training with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in Dubai

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has been training with Tokyo Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai. Denmark's Axelsen shifted his base to Dubai last month and invited five players, including Sen, to train with him for a month.

In addition to Sen, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, Brian Yang of Canada, Toby Penty of Denmark and Sweden’s Felix Burestedt have also been practicing with Axelsen for the last couple of weeks.

We accepted the invitation thinking this stint will help in the future: Lakshya Sen's father

Lakshya Sen failed to perform to his potential in the recent selection trials in Hyderabad. In the only match he got to play, Sen lost to Sai Charan Koya in three games.

Lakshya Sen's father, DK Sen, said the young shuttler had decided to fly to Dubai after the disappointment of the selection trials.

“Obviously Lakshya was disappointed after he was knocked out of the competition with just one match. It was a big blow for all of us. When he got the invitation from Axelsen, we decided to take the opportunity as there were no international tournaments for him to play till October,” said DK Sen.

Lakshya Sen (extreme right) with Viktor Axelsen and other players in Dubai

DK Sen, who is one of the coaches at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, said his son will be in Dubai for just over two weeks.

“Soon after the Hyderabad selection trials, Lakshya proceeded to Dubai. Although Lakshya was invited for the whole month, he will not be able to stay in Dubai for more than 16 days. He will be back in Bengaluru at the end of this month. It is certainly a big boost to his confidence to play with Axelsen. This stint will help him in future,” said DK Sen.

Lakshya Sen is slated to compete in the Denmark Open (October 19 to 24) and French Open (October 26 to 31) next month.

Edited by Arvind Sriram