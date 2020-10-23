Indian badminton star Subhankar Dey recently caught up with Sportskeeda, he spoke of Chinese legend Lin Dan and why he considered him to be one of his best opponents.

The 27-year-old from Kolkata had beaten Dan at the 2018 SaarLorLux Open 22-20, 21-19, in the Round of 16.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook feed, Subhankar Dey recalled his epic victory over Lin Dan. Dey described the 5-time World Champion as a player who tested his skills in a way that none of his other competitors did. He labeled him as a 'different' kind of player.

Lin Dan was always my idol: Subhankar Dey

Speaking about his win against Lin Dan in 2018, Subhankar Dey stated that he always used to copy the former World No.1 player's style.

The 2017 Portugal International winner added that he was not willing to travel to Germany and participate in the competition. However, Dey later made up his mind and defeated Lin Dan in straight games at the event.

"So basically, Lin Dan was always my idol. I grew up watching him, copying him. I always wanted to see him in person, and I got to see him like five-six years back. I was very lucky that I got the opportunity to play against him, and that time I was really fit. I remember that I was not going for that tournament because I was playing so bad at that time, but then I wanted to play against Lin Dan in the third round," said Subhankar Dey.

The Indian player had decided that he would not exult his performance if he beat Lin Dan, and he did exactly that and showed respect to his idol.

"I think Lin Dan is a different kind of player. He uses a different mindset, which I never actually felt like other players are using that. So, Lin Dan is definitely one of my best opponents," Subhankar Dey replied when asked to pick his most formidable rivals on the BWF Tour.

From the days when I use to put up your posters on my wall, to watching your videos on how you play your style or your walk to much more..

Those dreams to just get one chance in my life time to meet you. Good luck for your future endeavours #happyriterment #lagend #lindan pic.twitter.com/0PQ0r1okc2 — Dey subhankar (@deysubhankar06) July 4, 2020

Lin Dan retired from professional badminton a few months ago. The Chinese legend will always be remembered as one of the greatest shuttlers of all time.