List of Indian players competing in India Open 2025 ft. Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu

The India Open 2025 got underway on Tuesday, January 14, in New Delhi. Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are amongst the big players taking part in the BWF Super 750 championship with whopping prize money of $950,000. Lakshya, who agonizingly missed out on winning a medal at the Paris Olympics, did not make a great start to the year.

Lakshya had won the Syed Modi International tournament, but could not carry the momentum in the Malaysia Open. He crashed out in the first round after losing to Chi Yu-jen of Chinese Taipei in straight games, 14-21, 7-21. Lakshya will be looking to make amends with a strong showing in the India Open.

The focus will also be on PV Sindhu, who is only one of the two Indians along with Saina Nehwal to win an Olympic medal in badminton. Sindhu missed the Malaysia Open due to her wedding in December. Eyes will also be on the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

As many as 10 pairs will represent India in the women’s doubles. The likes of Srikanth Kidambi, Malvika Bansod, Dhruv Kapila, and Tanisha Crasto will also be looking to show their class.

List of Indians in India Open 2025

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Srikanth Kidambi.

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj.

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy & Sai Pratheek. K and Chayanjit Joshi & Mayank Rana.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponappa, Rutaparna Panda & Swetaparna Panda, Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam, Apoorva Gahlawat & Sakshi Gahlawat, Gayatri Rawat & Mansa Rawat, Rashmi Ganesh & Sania Sikkandar, Prerana Alvekar & Mrunmayee Deshpande, Kavya Gupta & Radhika Sharma and Amrutha Pramuthesh & Sonali Singh.

Mixed doubles: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran & Aadya Variyath, Rohan Kapoor & Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto, Ashith Surya & Amrutha Pramuthesh and Tarun Kona & Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli.

