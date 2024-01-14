Malaysia Open 2024 Day 6 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty settle for silver after a thrilling three-set battle

The final day of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur saw some intense competition between the top men’s doubles pairs. The world no. 2 pair from India, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took on the world no. 1 pair from China, Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Despite a promising start, the Indian pair faced a resilient Chinese duo, who ultimately got the better of their opponents in a thrilling three-set final.

A closer look at Satwik and Chirag’s final at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament

In the semifinals, Satwik and Chirag displayed exceptional prowess to secure their spot in the championship clash, defeating Korea's formidable opponents. This marked their second consecutive final, and they were determined to clinch their second Super 1000 title. They had emerged victorious at the China Masters just a month ago.

The match began with Satwik and Chirag taking a four-point lead, which they consistently increased throughout the set. Leading at the mid-game interval 11-4, the Asian Games gold medalists from India took 10 out of the next 15 points. They eventually sealed the first set comfortably with a score of 21-9.

The second set, however, saw a change in dynamics. The set started with a few short rallies and both pairs taking points alternately. But with the scores level at 2-2, Satwik and Chirag made a series of unforced errors, helping the Chinese pair quickly take a six-point lead. The World no. 1 pair from China eventually led 11-6 at the mid-game interval.

After the break, the Indian duo played a lot more stable badminton and managed to close the gap and bring the score to 18-19. Unfortunately, a crucial service error from Satwik handed the Chinese duo the game point and Wang and Liang capitalized on the opportunity. The final rally saw a relentless attack from the duo, who wrapped up the set 21-18, forcing the match into a decider.

The third and final set witnessed a determined Satwik and Chirag play a lot more aggressive style of strokes than they did in the previous set. Taking an early 8-2 lead, the Indian pair seemed determined to secure their second Super 1000 title and avenge their loss from last month.

Brilliant net play by Chirag, complimented by Satwik’s powerful smashes, helped the Indian shuttlers go into the mid-game interval with a four-point lead.

However, the break allowed the Chinese duo to regroup, and post-interval, they fought back fiercely, leveling the score at 12-12 and eventually taking the lead. This period of play and the entire match witnessed a lot of high-pressure situations, which saw all four players commit several service errors.

As the tension mounted at 16–15, the Chinese pair surged ahead, securing four consecutive points to reach match point. They eventually emerged victorious, clinching the final set 21-17 and denying Satwik and Chirag their second Super 1000 title.

Satwik and Chirag will now feature in the India Open Super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday, January 16 in New Delhi.