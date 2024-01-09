Malaysia Open 2024: Where to watch and live streaming details

The 2024 Malaysia Open is officially underway, and it's an amazing way to kickstart the badminton season. Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Super 1000 will see all of the world's best players get down to business, until five emerge victorious on the 19th of January.

The Indian badminton contingent will be in action at the Axiata Arena inside the KL Sports City starting today, and fans will be eager to catch them in action as they battle it out for some valuable Olympic qualification points.

Those looking for a live stream of the event can turn to the Jio Cinema app and website. A live telecast of the matches will be available Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels across the country. The BWF YouTube channel, BWF TV, will also be streaming select matches.

Those who are unable to catch the action live, but want to keep track of the score as their favorite shuttlers play, can check out the Tournament Software for all the live updates.

Malaysia Open 2024: Indians in action

India will be repped by four singles players and as many doubles pairs at the Malaysia Open. HS Prannoy, who had a splendid season in 2023, will spearhead the country's men's singles challenge as the eight seed of the event. He will be joined by Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, both of whom will be gunning for a strong start to the year after their lukewarm 2023.

In the women's singles event, India's golden girl PV Sindhu is out of action, but youngster Aakarshi Kashyap has taken her place. Unfortunately, Kashyap, who was promoted from qualifying, suffered a first round exit at the hands of China's Zhang Yi Man.

India's only other seeded entry at the Malaysia Open is the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Rankireddy and Shetty claimed their first Super 1000 title last year, and will look to add another to the mix.

Joining them in the men's doubles will be Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, while the pairss of Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda lead the country in the women's doubles event.