Malaysian Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 3 

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy of India delivered impressive performances on Day 3 of the Malaysia Masters 2023, securing their places in the prestigious tournament's quarterfinals. Both players demonstrated why they are considered formidable opponents on the international badminton circuit, with their skill and determination on full display.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist in the women's singles competition, competed against Aya Ohori of Japan and extended her winning streak. Sindhu won the first game easily, 21-16, by establishing her dominance right away and managing the tempo of the game.

She carried the momentum into the second game and continued to attack relentlessly, winning the match convincingly 21-11 to advance to the quarterfinals. With this victory, Sindhu's 13-0 streak against Ohori was extended. She will compete against Yi Man Zhang of China in the following round.

On the men's side, HS Prannoy had to contend with China's Li Shi Feng, the current All-England champion. Prannoy struggled in the first game, which Li Shi Feng won 21-13 by dominating the action. But in the second game, Prannoy recovered and battled back, gradually finding his rhythm.

He was able to secure a crucial 21-16 victory with a string of accurate shots, forcing a decider. Prannoy took control of the match in the decisive game, and was already ahead by 16-5. Despite Feng's last-minute resistance, Prannoy triumphed with a decisive 21-11 victory. Kenta Nishimoto of Japan will be his opponent in the quarterfinals.

In another men's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1, showed off his skills by outlasting Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Kidambi Srikanth beats World No. 4 Kunlavut Vitidarsn 21-19, 21-19 in the Men's Singles - Round of 16 at the Malaysia Masters.



#Badminton🏸 #MalaysiaMasters2023 #SKIndianSports #CheerForAllSports Big win!Kidambi Srikanthbeats World No. 4 Kunlavut Vitidarsn21-19, 21-19 in the Men's Singles - Round of 16 at the Malaysia Masters. Big win! 🚨Kidambi Srikanth🇮🇳 beats World No. 4 Kunlavut Vitidarsn🇹🇭 21-19, 21-19 in the Men's Singles - Round of 16 at the Malaysia Masters. 🔥💪#Badminton🏸 #MalaysiaMasters2023 #SKIndianSports #CheerForAllSports https://t.co/q0nKjYNy6L

Both games ended in close 21-19 victories for Srikanth thanks to his abilities and strategy, securing his spot in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen, the winner of the Commonwealth Games 2022, experienced disappointment as he exited the competition in the pre-quarterfinals after falling to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long 21-14, 21-19.

Malaysian Masters 2023: Results (Indians only)

23/05/2023 - Qualification Round

Women's Singles

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Lin Hsiang Ti (Taiwan) 2-0 (21-12, 21-19)

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Wen Yu Zhang (Canada) 2-1 (10-21, 21-19, 21-17)

Men's Singles

Chi Yu Jen (Taiwan) beat S.Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (India) 2-0 (21-10, 21-14)

Chia Hao Lee (Taiwan) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 2-0 (21-13, 21-19)

24/05/2023 - Round of 32

Women's Singles

Han Yue (China) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 2-0 (21-17, 21-7)

Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 2-0 (21-17, 21-12)

Pusarla V. Sindhu (India) beat Line Christophersen (Denmark) 2-1 (21-13, 17-21, 21-18)

Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 2-0 (21-11, 21-13)

Men's Singles

Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) beat Prannoy H. S. (India) 2-1 (21-16, 14-21, 13-21)

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Toma Junior Popov (France) 2-0 (21-12, 21-16)

25/05/2023 - Round of 16

Women's Singles:

PV Sindhu (India) beat Aya Ohori (Japan) 2-0

Scores: 21-16, 21-11

Men's Singles:

HS Prannoy (India) beat Li Shi Feng (China) 2-1

Scores: 13-21, 21-16, 21-11

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) 2-0

Scores: 21-19, 21-19

Lakshya Sen (India) lost to Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 19-21

Poll : 0 votes