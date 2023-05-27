Malaysian Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

Day 4 of the eagerly awaited Malaysian Masters 2023 turned out to be an exhilarating day of badminton action, full of competitive matches and amazing demonstrations of skill and willpower. Fans were on the edge of their seats for some thrilling court battles during the quarterfinal matches on May 26, 2023.

The Indian badminton star PV Sindhu defeated China's Zhang Yi Man in an exhilarating quarterfinal match at the Malaysian Masters 2023, showcasing her tenacity and talent. The game, which took place on Day 4 of the competition, kept spectators on the edge of their seats until Sindhu emerged victorious with a score of 21-16, 13-21, and 22-20.

Sindhu, who is renowned for her strong smashes and excellent court coverage, got the match off to a strong start by exerting complete control over the first set. But China's Zhang Yi Man, who is renowned for her defense skills, made a stunning comeback in the second set, showcasing her tactical acumen and forcing Sindhu into mistakes.

Both players showed incredible grit in the decisive match, as the match was on the line. In a thrilling finish, Sindhu maintained composure and outlasted her Chinese opponent, securing victory in a tight contest at the Malaysian Masters 2023.

While this was going on, another Indian shuttler, HS Prannoy, competed against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men's singles quarterfinal. Prannoy defeated his Japanese opponent by the scores of 25-23, 18-21, and 21-13, displaying his perseverance and solid all-around performance.

Both players displayed their shot-making skills during the match, which was an exhilarating rollercoaster of rallies. Prannoy's tenacious play in the third set proved to be the decisive factor, as he earned a victory and advanced to the semi-finals at the Malaysian Masters 2023.

The same day, Christian Adinata of Indonesia took on Kidambi Srikanth, who was also representing India, in a challenging match. Despite his best efforts, Srikanth was unable to overcome Adinata's skillful gameplay. With a final score of 21-16, 16-21, and 11-21, Adinata was declared the winner of the match. Despite losing, Srikanth put forth a valiant effort and displayed a healthy sense of rivalry.

With these outcomes, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy have respectively advanced to the women's singles and men's singles semifinals of the Malaysian Masters 2023. The pair has wowed badminton fans around the world with their exceptional abilities and tenacity.

Malaysian Masters 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians only)

Women's Singles: Quarter-finals

PV Sindhu beat Zhang Yi Man (China) 2-1

Scores: 21-16, 13-21, 22-20

Men's Singles: Quarter-finals

HS Prannoy beat Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 2-1

Scores: 25-23, 18-21, 21-13

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Christian Adinata (Indonesia) 1-2

Scores: 21-16, 16-21, 11-21

