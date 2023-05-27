Malaysian Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

The men's and women's singles divisions of the Malaysian Masters 2023 featured nail-biting semifinal matches. After a thrilling match against Christian Adinata in the men's singles semifinals, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy advanced to the championship match. With the score 19-17 in Prannoy's favor, Adinata withdrew from the match as a result of an unusual injury.

However, Indian ace PV Sindhu's loss to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles semifinals was disappointing. Sindhu, who defeated Tunjung 7-1 in their previous meetings, was unable to repeat her previous success. Tunjung defeated Sindhu with scores of 14-21, 17-21 after displaying exceptional skill and winning both games.

Given their shared past, the meeting of Sindhu and Tunjung was eagerly anticipated. Sindhu had previously dominated with a 7-1 advantage in their head-to-head record after their eight meetings on the tour.

But earlier this year, in the Madrid Masters final, Tunjung managed to win just once, giving her confidence going into the Malaysian Masters match against Sindhu.

In the grand scheme of the tournament, HS Prannoy's advancement to the final gave Indian badminton supporters some cause for optimism. Prannoy had demonstrated exceptional talent and tenacity throughout the competition, and despite being unexpected given Adinata's retirement, his semi-final triumph marked his path to the illustrious final.

Sindhu's participation in the Malaysian Masters was cut short in the semifinals. Sindhu was unable to defeat Tunjung's determined performance, despite being the sixth seed and her prior dominance over Tunjung. The Indian shuttler found it difficult to overcome Tunjung's superior gameplay and recent victory over Sindhu.

Fans of badminton eagerly anticipated the final match in the men's singles division of the Malaysian Masters 2023, where HS Prannoy would compete for the championship.

Fans were eager to see the tournament's conclusion because it demonstrated the sport's unpredictable nature through unexpected twists and fierce competition.

Malaysian Masters 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians only)

Men's Singles: Semi-final

HS Prannoy beat Christian Adinata (Indonesian): Retired

Scores: 19-17 Retired

Women's Singles: Semi-final

PV Sindhu lost to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesian): 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 17-21

