Malaysian Masters 2023: [WATCH] 211-shot rally in women’s doubles quarterfinals smash records

The women’s doubles match in the Malaysia Masters 2023 between Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan and Japan’s Ayako Sakuramoto and Rene Miyaura on Thursday, May 25, was a witness to history.

The match recorded a rally of 211 shots, breaking the record set in a women’s doubles game in the Korea Open 2022 that produced 195 shots.

The epic moment took place in the third game of the match with the scorecard reading 21`-17, 18-21, and 16-14 in favor of the Malaysian duo. Players from both teams tried their best and were not willing to throw in the towel despite being pushed back.

In the end, Japan’s Sakuramoto failed to return and fell on the court after which Malaysia got a crucial point. The crowd at the venue cheered for the shuttlers from both teams for their stupendous efforts.

Tan and Muralitharan went on to win the match 21-17, 18-21, 21-19 and secured their berth in the quarter-finals.

"I really needed a break" - Thinaah Muralitharan

Badminton - Commonwealth Games: Day 11

“Winning the rally felt like winning the match. I also thought that we won after surviving the rally. I was too excited that it was finally over because it was exhausting and we just wanted it to end fast. When it was over, I really needed a break and I threw the racket as collecting it from the ground gave me some time to rest,” Thinaah was quoted as saying after the match.

“We knew we were tired but the opponent was tired too. “In our minds we wanted to win that shot, so we just mentally prepared ourselves very well and I’m so happy we won the point,” Tan said.

On Friday (May 26), Tan and Muralitharan defeated Japan’s Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 13-21, 21-19, and 21-16. They will now face the South Korean pair of Kim Hye-eong and Jeong Na-eun for a place in the women’s doubles final.

