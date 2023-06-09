As the 2023 Maldives International Challenge enters its fourth day, badminton fans from around the world have seen some thrilling matches take place at the Male Sports Complex on June 8, 2023.

The competition, organized by the Badminton Association of Maldives and sanctioned by Badminton Asia and the Badminton World Federation (BWF), highlighted the athletes' exceptional skills and competitive spirit.

The players displayed their talent and determination on the courts as they competed for the coveted title and a share of the US$15,000 prize pool. Spectators were treated to spectacular rallies, strategic maneuvers, and fierce battles, making for an enthralling day of badminton action.

Throughout Day 4 of the tournament, both established players and rising stars delivered impressive performances. On that note, here's a summary of the Day 4 results.

Maldives International Challenge 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Women’s Singles - Round of 16

Tasnim Mir (India) beat Kasturi Radhakrishnan (Malaysia) 2-0

Scores: 21-15, 21-8

Isharani Baruah (India) beat Nana Hisaminato (Japan) 2-0

Scores: 21-14, 14-12

Drithi Yatheesh (India) lost to Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar) 0-2

Scores: 16-21, 17-21

Karupathevan Letshanaa (Malaysia) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 1-2

Scores: 21-19, 18-21, 19-21

Women’s Singles - Quarter-Final

Pitchamon Opatniputh (Thailand) lost to Tasnim Mir (India) 0-2

Scores: 16-21, 16-21

Aisyah Sativa Fatetani (Indonesia) beat Isharani Baruah (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-14, 21-16

Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar) lost to Ashmita Chaliha (India) 0-2

Scores: 11-21, 16-21

Men’s Singles - Round of 16

Kai Schaefer (Germany) beat Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-19, 22-20

Ong Zhen Yi (Malaysia) lost to Ravi Ravi (India) 1-2

Scores: 21-10, 16-21, 17-21

Mithun Manjunath (India) beat Rasindu Hendahewa (Sri Lanka) 1-2

Scores: 15-21, 21-17, 21-7

Arunesh Hari (India) beat Hemanth M.Gowda (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-14, 21-8

Le Duc Phat (Vietnam) lost to Varun Kapur (India) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 18-21

Daniil Dubovenko (Israel) lost to Kiran George (India) 0-2

Scores: 8-21, 11-21

Men's Singles - Quarterfinal

Mithun Manjunath (India) lost to Ravi Ravi (India) 0-2

Scores: 19-21, 14-21

Soong Joo Ven (Malaysia) beat Arunesh Hari (India) 2-1

Scores: 21-15, 16-21, 21-14

Kiran George (India) beat Varun Kapur (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-12, 22-20

Mixed Doubles - Quarterfinal

Deep Rambhiya / Anagha Aravinda Pai (India) lost to Ruttanapak Oupthong / Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (Thailand) 0-2

Scores: 13-21, 9-21

Women's Doubles - Quarterfinal

Ashwini Bhat / Shikha Gautam (India) beat Kaho Funahashi / Moe Yamaguchi (Japan) 2-1

Scores: 21-18, 17-21, 21-14

Nikki Rapria / Nishu Rapria (India) lost to Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo / Thea Marie Pomar (Philippines) 0-2

Scores: 5-21, 4-21

Anagha Aravinda Pai / Ridhi Kaur Toor (India) lost to Fungfa Korphthammakit / Patida Srisawat 0-2

Scores: 15-21, 13-21

Men’s Doubles - Quarterfinal

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam / Dingku Singh Konthoujam (India) lost to Pharanyu Kaosamaang / Worrapol Thongsanga (Thailand) 1-2

Scores: 21-19, 8-21, 15-21

Christian Bernardo / Alvin Morada (Philippines) beat Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-11, 21-14

