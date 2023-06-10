Maldives International Challenge 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

On June 9, the Male Sports Complex was buzzing with excitement as the 2023 Maldives International Challenge entered its fifth day. Badminton fans from all over the world awaited the thrilling matches, which showcased the skill and determination of the athletes competing. Let's take a look at the Day 5 results.

In a highly anticipated matchup, Neslihan Yigit from Turkey faced off against Tasnim Mir from India. Despite a valiant effort, Yigit was unable to overcome the prowess of her opponent, as Mir secured a well-deserved victory.

Soong Joo Ven from Malaysia squared off against Kiran George from India in a gripping encounter. Both players showcased their agility and tenacity on the court, providing spectators with an exhilarating display of badminton prowess. Ultimately, one emerged victorious after a closely fought battle.

Ravi Ravi, representing India, displayed exceptional skill and precision as he took on Kai Schaefer from Germany. With each player determined to outshine the other, the match was a thrilling affair. Ravi's relentless pursuit of victory paid off as he emerged triumphant.

The women's singles event witnessed an exciting showdown between Ashmita Chaliha from India and Aisyah Sativa Fatetani from Indonesia. The two athletes engaged in a fast-paced and intense contest, showcasing their agility and technique. In the end, one player emerged victorious, leaving the audience in awe of their performance.

The women's doubles category also witnessed a captivating match as Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam, representing India, faced off against Fungfa Korpthammakit and Patida Srisawat from Thailand.

The players demonstrated remarkable coordination and teamwork as they battled for supremacy on the court. The match provided spectators with thrilling rallies and impressive shots, leaving them on the edge of their seats.

Maldives International Challenge 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Soong Joo Ven (Malaysia) beat Kiran George (India) 1-3

Scores: 13-21, 21-17, 21-16

Ravi Ravi (India) beat Kai Schaefer (Germany) 0-2

Scores: 21-11, 21-14

Women's Singles Semi-Final

Neslihan Yigit (Turkey) lost to Tasnim Mir (India) 0-2

Scores: 11-21, 10-21

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Aisyah Sativa Fatetani (Indonesia) 2-0

Scores: 21-16, 21-18

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam (India) beat Fungfa Korpthammakit/Patida Srisawat (Thailand) 2-0

Scores: 21-16, 21-19

