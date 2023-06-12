Maldives International Challenge: Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi win title in singles event

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi emerged victorious in the women's and men's singles categories, respectively at the prestigious Maldives International Challenge held in Male.

The event, which took place on June 10, witnessed a magnificent all-Indian women's final, where Ashmita Chaliha, seeded third, demonstrated her resilience by overcoming a one-game deficit to defeat her compatriot Tasnim Mir with a score of 19-21, 21-17, 21-11.

Ashmita Chaliha secures third BWF International Challenge Title

This remarkable triumph marks Ashmita Chaliha's third title in the BWF International Challenge, underscoring her remarkable talent and consistency on the badminton court.

Previously, she clinched victories at the Tata Open India International and the Dubai International, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the sport.

The young shuttler from Assam exhibited her tenacity and determination, bouncing back from a challenging situation to secure a memorable win.

In the men's singles category, Ravi, despite being unseeded, showcased his prowess and mettle by defeating Malaysia's seventh seed, Soong Joo Ven, in straight games with a score of 21-19, 21-18.

Ravi's stellar performance demonstrated his exceptional skills and his ability to compete against formidable opponents. His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring badminton players, highlighting the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success.

Thailand's Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong Triumph in Women's Doubles Final

While the women's doubles event witnessed a valiant effort from the top-seeded duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, they, unfortunately, fell short in the final. They faced a tough challenge from Thailand's Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong, who ultimately emerged victorious with a score of 22-24, 15-21.

Despite finishing as runners-up, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam exhibited their exceptional skills and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

The Maldives International Challenge provided an exceptional platform for these talented shuttlers to showcase their abilities and compete against formidable opponents from around the world.

