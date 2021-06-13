Malvika Bansod storms into the semifinals at the Lithuanian International Badminton tournament 

It was a perfect day for Malvika Bansod as the third seed won two matches to storm into the semifinals at the RSL Lithuanian International Badminton tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania on Saturday.

The four-day Future Series tournament organized by the Lithuanian Badminton Federation will conclude on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Malvika Bansod thumped Heli Neiman of Israel 21-10, 21-11 in just 29 minutes to start her day on a rousing note. The talented southpaw was in complete control against her Israeli opponent.

Later in the day, Malvika Bansod recorded her second victory to seal her place in the last four. World No. 128 Malvika Bansod outclassed Katrin Neudolt of Austria 21-12, 21-9 in the women’s singles quarterfinal. Bansod barely broke a sweat to oust World No. 229 Neudolt.

She registered effortless back-to-back wins to book her place in the semifinals.

Malvika Bansod won 11 points in succession in the quarterfinals

Malvika Bansod, a trainee with Sanjay Mishra, won the first game against Neudolt with a score of 21-12. She then went on to display her true class in the second game. The Nagpur-based teenager notched up eleven successive points to take a commanding 11-0 lead at the break.

Although Malvika later conceded nine points, she was in control of the proceedings against Katrin. Malvika Bansod had made light work of local girl Vilte Paulauskaite 21-6, 21-10 in the first round on Friday.

Malvika Bansod (Image courtesy: Sportstar)

Coach Sanjay Mishra has expressed his satisfaction with his ward's performance so far and is hoping for a better display on the final day of the competition.

"Malvika should now maintain her tempo. She will have to be more prepared for the semi-final. If she plays her normal game then she certainly has a chance to make it to the final," said Sanjay Mishra.

Malvika Bansod, who is supported by Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd, will now clash with unseeded Anna Tatranova of France in the semi-final on Sunday morning.

If she wins the semifinals, Malvika will have to play in the final later in the evening for the title.

Late last month, Malvika reached the quarter-finals at the Austrian Open before losing in three games against the top seed, Clara Azurmendi. Malvika Bansod came agonizingly close to a win but eventually lost the third game 19-21 to her Spanish opponent.

