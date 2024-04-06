“Many people never expected an Indian duo to become No. 1” - Chirag-Satwik on being the top-ranked pair

Star Indian badminton men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have stated that many people never expected an Indian pair to dominate the World BWF Rankings as they aim for consistency in the upcoming tournaments.

Notably, the duo regained their World No. 1 ranking earlier this year after consecutive runner-up finishes in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750 campaigns.

“It feels good. Ten years ago, no one would have thought this possible for Indians. But it was always a dream to become number 1 in the world. Many people in the circuit have said that they never expected an Indian duo to become No. 1 and win titles,” Chirag told Indian Express.

“Being number 1 in the world is pretty cool. But it’s normal, I’m happy, but we want to stay at that rank longer. Be more consistent. We always want to win tournaments,” Rankireddy said.

Crucial role played by Mathias Boe as the pair’s coach

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme accepted the request of the Indian doubles pair to hire London 2012 silver medallist Mathias Boe as their coach to improve their overall gameplay.

Chirag expressed his enthusiasm about having Boe as part of their team, noting how his expertise elevated his playing style. Additionally, he emphasized Boe’s significance in imparting techniques for utilizing strength and skills effectively while executing shots.

“He is tactically very strong and systematic. So we don’t have to worry about a plan. He teaches us the use of strength and skills to maneuver a shuttle. It’s actually the little tips,” Chirag stated.

Additionally, Satwik praised the former Denmark badminton star for improving his game on the mental front. Moreover, he stressed the importance played by Boe in enhancing their ranking to the top of the world.

“In terms of planning, he is very smart on the field. He helped us play the mental game. With Boe we became No. 5 and top 3 and finally No. 1. He emphasizes small details and is disciplined and professional. Over the past three years, he has also trained us to sleep on time and eat right. He wants to become mentally stronger and have control. Technically, he has made us smarter: we don’t do anything extra than necessary,” Satwik quoted.

Most recently, the Indian duo pulled out of their men’s doubles title defense at next week’s Badminton Asia Championships after Satwik injured his shoulder.

Over the past two years, the pair has demonstrated outstanding performances, securing notable achievements including the bronze at the World Championships 2022, a gold at CWG 2022, a gold at the Asian Championships 2022, another gold at the Asian Games 2023, triumphs at Thomas Cup 2022 and Indonesia Super 1000 2023.

The duo will next be seen in India’s strong Thomas Cup team which will look to defend their title in China from April 27.