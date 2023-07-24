Mauritius International 2023: Indian shuttlers dominate men's singles, mixed doubles

Indian shuttlers completed their campaign at the Mauritius International 2023 Badminton series on a high note as they clinched the men's singles and mixed doubles titles. Also, Indian shuttles finished as runners-up in women's singles, and men's doubles events.

India's Kartikey Gulshan Kumar defeated Shogo Ogama in the final of the men's singles event. The match that went for almost one hour witnessed the Indian shuttler defeat the Japanese qualifier 21-18, 21-17.

In the women's singles final, India's Aditi Bhatt went down to China's Hina Akechi. The Indian, who was sixth-seeded in the series, went down 13-21, 17-21 in 30 minutes to end as the runner-up.

In the afternoon event, India's Hariharan/Ruban Kumar faced Japan's Daisuke Suno/Shogo Ogawa in the final. The Japan pair proved too good for the Indian pair as they won the match 21-17, 21-16.

Hariharan also featured in the mixed doubles final. Pairing up with Varshini, Hariharan produced an excellent comeback against the Algerian pair of Koceila Mammeri and Tanina Violette to win the mixed doubles challenge in straight games. He won the match 21-16, 21-17 in less than 40 minutes to win the category.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar is the sixth Indian to win men's singles at Mauritius International

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar became the sixth Indian and first, since Rahul Yadav in 2016, to win the Mauritius International. The event, which began in 1966, has been rated as an International Series event for most years. However, in 2012 and 2013, the event was rated as a Future Series.

India has dominated the series in recent years. Abhinn Shyam Gupta was the first Indian to clinch the men's singles event at Mauritius International. The Indian shuttler emerged victorious in 2004.

In 2010, Oscar Bansal lifted the title at Mauritius and in 2011, Chetan Anand dominated to win the title. P Vinay Kumar Reddy won the title in 2013.

India's best year at the Mauritius International came in 2016 when they won all the categories. Rahul Yadav won the men's singles, Saili Rane clinched the women's singles, while the famous Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty pair won the men's doubles.

Prajakta Sawant teaming up with China's Lee Zhi Qing dominated the women's doubles event, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha lifted the mixed doubles title.