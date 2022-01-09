Mayank Rana, Palak Arora, Rakshitha Sree in line to bag double crown at All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament

Mayank Rana, Palak Arora and Rakshitha Sree are in line to bag a double crown at the 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament.

The eight-day long tournament will conclude at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday.

The Under-15 and U-17 tourney is being organized by the Haryana Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India.

All finals will be held on Sunday, 10.30 am onwards followed by the prize distribution function.

Qualifier S Rakshitha Sree has stormed into the Under-17 girls singles as well as Under-17 girls doubles finals on Saturday.

In the U-17 girls singles summit clash, Rakshitha Sree of Tamil Nadu will lock horns with another qualifier, Aishani Tiwari of Gujarat for the title. Aishani knocked out top seed Samayara Panwar of Uttar Pradesh 21-12, 21-17 in the second round.

Rakshitha and Navya Kanderi enter U-17 girls doubles final

Coimbatore's promising shutter Rakshitha Sree dominated the U-17 girls category. The talented Tamil Nadu player also sealed the doubles final berth with her partner Navya Kanderi. The pair of Rakshitha Sree and Navya Kanderi will face Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda in the final.

Palak Aroa has also reached the U-17 mixed doubles final with her partner Mayank Rana. They will square off against Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida.

Doubles specialist Mayank Rana has also sailed into the U-17 boys doubles final. Mayank Rana and Divyam Arora will cross swords with Nicholas Nathan Ran and Tushar Suveer.

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye to meet Anwesha Gowda in U-15 girls singles final

Qualifier Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye will square off against Anwesha Gowda in the U-15 girls singles final.

Maharashtra teenager Naisha Kaur Bhatoye rallied back superbly to beat Medhavi Nagar 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 in an exciting semifinal that lasted an hour.

However, Medhavi Nagar soon had her revenge in the U-15 girls doubles semis. Medhavi Nagar and Baruni Parshwal edged past Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Deepshika Neredimelli 21-19, 11-21, 21-12 to storm into the final.

Final line-up

U-17 mixed doubles

Mayank Rana-Palak Arora vs Bhargav Ram Arigela-Pragati Parida

U-17 girls singles

Aishani Tiwari vs S Rakshitha Sree

U-15 mixed doubles

Suryaksh Rawat-Aanya Bisht vs Ritom Howbora-Bhavishya Changmai

U-15 girls singles

Anwesha Gowda vs Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye

U-17 girls doubles

Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda vs Navya Kanderi-Rakshitha Sree S

U-15 boys singles

1-Devang Tomar vs Vansh Dev

U-15 boys doubles

Bjorn Jaison-Aathish Sreenivas PV vs Sanrekh Kumar Chaurasia-Kapil Salouniya

U-17 boys singles

1-Sanskar Saraswat vs 3-Numair Shaik

U-15 girls doubles

Medhavi Nagar-Baruni Parshwal vs Tanvi Reddy Andluri-Durga Isha Kandrapu

U-17 boys doubles

Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana vs Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer.

