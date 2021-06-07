Meet Tanya Hemanth: The Bengaluru girl touted to be the next big star of Indian badminton

Tanya Hemanth caught everyone's attention when the promising teenager stormed into the women’s singles final of the Polish Open International Challenge Badminton tournament in March 2021.

It's not much of a surprise the spotlight is on her though. A seventeen-year-old player reaching the final of a senior international tournament from the qualifying stages is bound to catch the eyeballs.

The four-day tournament at Gniezno, Poland could well turn out to be a turning point in the career of the Bengaluru-based rising star, who is ranked No. 12 in the world Under-19 girls singles.

Although the tournament was hectic for Tanya Hemanth, as she played seven matches in just four days, it was worth the effort as she made it to her maiden final of a senior tourney.

After toppling sixth seed Martina Repiska of Slovakia 22-20, 21-15 in the semi-final, Tanya Hemanth’s dream run was halted in the summit clash by second seed Kristin Kuuba of Estonia.

The world No. 51 stopped the six-match winning streak by using her vast experience of playing on the European circuit. Tanya Hemanth gave her best but it was not enough against the higher-ranked 24-year-old Kristin Kuuba, who won 24-22, 21-14 after a grueling 43-minute battle.

Performance in Poland and Uganda boosted confidence in Tanya Hemanth

An inspired performance at the Polish Open came on the backdrop of another brilliant showing in the previous tournament in Uganda. In February 2021, Tanya Hemanth did well to reach the semi-finals of the Uganda International Series at Kampala. These back-to-back performances boosted her confidence a great deal.

Tanya Hemanth, a student at the Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had a chance to enter the final but went down fighting against her Indian counterpart Anupama Upadhyaya. The young qualifier won the first game but could not maintain the tempo against fifth seed Anupama Upadhyaya and lost 21-12, 16-21, 15-21 in 40 minutes.

“I should have won that match. It was within my grasp. After claiming the first game, I was playing well in the second game too but somehow could not keep my focus and allowed my opponent to come back into the match. I was very disappointed with my effort that day,” said Tanya Hemanth, ranked 257 in the world after reaching a career-best world ranking of 251 earlier this year.

Tanya Hemanth, who idolizes world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, won her first title in 2018 at the Dubai Junior International Series. She then captured a silver medal at Cyprus Junior in 2019 and a bronze medal in both the singles and doubles in Dubai a few months later.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has frozen the world rankings due to the pandemic which prevented players like Tanya Hemanth from remaining static in their spots for the last year.

“I am sure when the BWF updates its rankings I will move to the No. 2 position because I have accumulated a lot of points in the last few months. I have now decided to play only in the senior category as my coaches suggested concentrating on the women’s singles. That’s the reason I have chalked out the program which will help me improve my senior rankings by the end of this year,” said Tanya Hemanth.

Tanya Hemanth has been churning out impressive performances in the last few years which has helped her represent the country in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in various tournaments.

Tanya Hemanth in action

“My career wins started in 2014 when I won the All India Under-13 girls doubles held at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The next major title was in Kakinada when I won the All India Under-15 girls singles, beating Janhavi Kanitkar of Maharashtra in the finals. I won the U-15 doubles at Jaipur and was selected to represent India in the Asian Sub-Junior (Under-15) Badminton Championships in Myanmar. In the same year in the U-15 Nationals at Tenali, I won the doubles and finished third in the singles,” said Tanya Hemanth.

The hard-working teenager continued her consistent performances in the U-17 and U-19 groups too to emerge as one of the most promising shuttlers in the domestic circuit.

“In 2019, I won two consecutive All India U-17 doubles titles at Imphal and Guwahati leading to my selection for the Sub Junior Asian Championship held at Surabaya, Indonesia. I was the bronze medallist in the U-19 girls singles in three All India junior tournaments held at Bangalore. I triumphed in doubles at Chandigarh. These results helped me to get selected for the Dutch and German Open in 2019,” said Tanya Hemanth.

Although Tanya Hemanth performed well in the doubles category, she has now totally stopped playing doubles since 2020. PPBA chief coach U Vimal Kumar has advised her to just concentrate on the women’s singles. She admitted that ever since she joined PPBA there has been a huge change in her approach and game.

“In June 2020 I shifted to PPBA where I got to play with players from all over India under the best coaches. Thanks to the PPBA team, my court time, fitness and strength improved a lot under their guidance. Because of this, my performance in Uganda and Poland was more than satisfactory,” said Tanya Hemanth, who started playing badminton at the age of eight under the guidance of Murali and Siddharth before shifting to the Sports Academy of Krishnakumar.

