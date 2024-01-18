"My father made a court in our courtyard. That's how we started to play”- Treesa Jolly on how she took up badminton

Treesa Jolly, one of India’s top-ranked doubles players, reached her second semifinal at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships earlier this year. From her humble beginnings, playing in a court her father constructed in the courtyard to the esteemed halls in Birmingham, Jolly has come a long way through hard work, resilience, and her family’s unwavering support.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the shuttler candidly reflected on her childhood, the challenges her family faced, and her transition to doubles.

Jolly credits her introduction to badminton to her father, a physical education teacher. In her village, where no badminton court existed, her father drew one in their courtyard. She said:

“I think it's because of my father, he's into sports, like he's a physical education teacher, so that's why I actually came into badminton. In my village, there is no court when I started playing badminton, so he (her father) made a court in our courtyard. That's how we started to play badminton."

She added:

“It was a difficult journey for both my family and for me, and I'm so happy to be here now at this level. Yeah, it's because of my hard work and all.”

Jolly went on to talk about the challenges she faced in her early years. Badminton is an expensive sport, and the 220-year-old acknowledged that financing her journey was one of the main issues her family faced. She said:

“I think when I started badminton, the challenges, the main is the financial issue we had. I think it's a little bit expensive game if you need to use a good racket it's around 15,000, for the court shoes, we can't use the jogging shoes on court, the non-marking shoes, that's also a little bit expensive if it's Yonex or branded, so I think the financial issue was more challenging for us.”

While Jolly acknowledged that reaching a certain level in the sport brought its own rewards, she also spoke about how, during the initial stages, she received minimal support, and motivation had to come from within. She also gave a lot of credit to her family, especially her parents, who were her pillar of support during those tough times. She said:

“I think yeah, if we reach a level, then we get everything, but from the journey that we are we are not getting anything, we are fighting (against the odds) and we need to motivate ourselves. No one is there to come tell you, you will be there (for yourself) or only my family will support me. I think the big support of them, I think that's the great motivation for me.”

As she progressed in her badminton journey, sponsorships eventually came. Jolly acknowledged her father's silent efforts in her early days, managing many difficulties without burdening her. She added:

“I think the sponsors came like in my journey it's like later so I think when I reach a level I think I started to get sponsors and all I think however my father managed it he doesn't even say to me like it's difficult for him to do the things if it's difficult also I think hands up to him.”

“That was a difficult decision for me,”- Treesa Jolly on her shift to doubles

Treesa Jolly was one of India’s top singles players in her junior days. Despite winning several accolades, the shuttler from Kerala decided to make a transition to doubles, something that would ultimately prove highly rewarding.

Jolly started her journey in badminton with her father as her first coach, and she reveals that it was under his guidance that she won her first medal in the under-13 category. She elaborated on her initial years, recounting her move to Kannur to train under Dr. Anil Ramachandran. She later shifted to Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to specialize in doubles. She said:

“I think he (her father) was my first coach, actually, I got under 13 doubles bronze medal when my father was my coach, then I shifted to Kannur near my (village) it's a little bit in the city, so that time I started to play with Dr. Anil Ramachandran sir. I think I improved my skills and techniques from him, and strokes wise, I also think a lot of improvement I got. I think I have been with him for like four years, then I shifted to Gopichand Academy to pursue my doubles.”

Making a pivotal decision to shift from singles to doubles, Jolly recalled how it was as much a mental adjustment as it was one in adapting to the style of play. She said:

“I need to focus on doubles, that was a difficult decision for me because that's a long journey. I think 10 years I played only singles, but I used to play doubles, but I practiced for singles. If I got shifted to doubles, it's kind of double-minded for me. I think what I'm going to do if it's a new thing for me is only doubles practice it's different we can't even compare singles and doubles; it's a strategy.”

The shuttler chose the Gopichand Academy for her doubles training, emphasizing the opportunities it offered and how the facility at the Gopichand Academy is unparalleled, providing separate coaching for singles and doubles. Speaking about the crucial factors in her decision to join the academy, she said:

“I think yeah, I shifted from singles to doubles, so that's why I think it's a great practice or a great facility we can get in Gopichand Academy only, I think, so I chose that Gopichand Academy, and I think here the facility is also good. I think that's why I came, and I think here there are sessions like, Yeah, singles, there are singles coaches, and there are only doubles coaches there who I practice in doubles.”

Expressing her belief in her capabilities, Jolly concluded by saying that even during her singles career, she always performed better in doubles, and she realized that if she dedicated all her efforts solely to doubles, she could become one of the best in the world. She said:

“I felt like that, I think when I used to play singles practice and all when I going for doubles, I think tournaments I think I am getting more results in doubles myself. I believe that yeah, I am practicing singles and I am getting results in doubles. If I practice focus in doubles, then I can be in top levels on I can be I can be the best in the world. I think that's how I think that believed in me. I think yeah that's how it's work.”