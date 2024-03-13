National Para-Badminton Championship to take place in Jamshedpur from March 19

The National Para-Badminton Championships is set to take place in Jamshedpur from Tuesday, March 19. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) and TATA Steel are the joint organizers of the tournament.

The events that will take place are men’s singles, women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. 300 athletes from the country will ply their trade in the championship, which will be held for four days.

Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat and Rajasthan’s Krishna Nagar are the big names taking part in the tournament. Both Nagar and Pramod won the gold medal in the previous edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Back in September 2021, Pramod beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final of the men’s singles SL3. He became the first Paralympic champion in his category.

Nagar, on the other hand, finished on top of the podium in the singles SH6 class after beating Hong Kong’s Chu Mai Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the final.

Suhas L Yathiraj, who won the silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, will also be a part of the championship.

India impresses in World Championship 2024

The Indian players put on a strong showing in the 2024 edition of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, which took place from February 20 to 25 in Pattaya, Thailand.

In the singles SL3 event, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal while Manoj Sarkar and Kumar Sitesh jointly won the bronze medal. Suhas L Yathiraj bagged the gold medal in the SL4 singles event.

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won the bronze medal in the SL3-SL4 events. In the women’s category, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, and Nithya Sumathy won the bronze medals in the SL3, SL4, and SH6 events.

In doubles, India brought home two silver medals and one bronze. In the mixed doubles events, the pair of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur, and Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass won bronze.