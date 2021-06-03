No Carolina Marin at Tokyo Olympics; PV Sindhu shares heartfelt message

Who can forget that epic women’s singles badminton final between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin at the 2016 Rio Olympics? The epic Indo-Spanish final encounter is one of the most memorable moments in the history of the Summer Olympics and will be looked back upon fondly for years to come.

PV Sindhu started off the proceedings with an intense 21-19 victory to take the lead. Three-time world champion Marin leveled the scores, winning the second game 21-12. It was Marin’s speed that gave the Spaniard an edge over Sindhu to win her maiden Olympic gold.

However, the expected Sindhu-Marin duel won’t be on show in Tokyo as the 27-year-old Spaniard will miss the quadrennial event due to a freak knee injury. She suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee unexpectedly during training.

After the news of Marin’s absence came out, PV Sindhu posted a heartfelt message wishing her rival a speedy recovery. In a video posted on social media, PV Sindhu stated she would miss the electric Spaniard at the Tokyo Olympics and was hopeful the duo would compete against each other soon.

“So sorry to hear about your injury. Hoping that you will recover soon and come back stronger. I remember the last Olympic Games when we played in the final. It was really good competing against you so I'm going to miss that again, and I've been missing you, seeing you on court. I will miss you at the Olympic Games but hope we compete against each other soon, so come back fast and recover soon. Lots of love,” PV Sindhu said.

PV Sindhu to spearhead India's women's singles challenge in Tokyo

Unlike the 2016 Olympics, PV Sindhu will be spearheading India’s challenge in the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics. B Sai Praneeth is the only male Indian at the Tokyo Olympics while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will represent the country in the men’s doubles.

India could have had more representation at the Tokyo Olympics. But the cancellation of the Singapore Open and the postponement of the Malaysia Open robbed the likes of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth of a shot at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

