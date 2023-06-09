Northern Marianas Open 2023: Sri Nitya Naraharisetti knocked out in Round of 16; Keyura Mopati, Shashwat Dalal lose in Round of 32

Indian shuttlers had a forgettable tournament at the Northern Marianas Open 2023, as Sri Nitya Naraharisetti, Keyura Mopati, and Shashwat Dalal lost their respective matches.

Sri Nitya Naraharisetti played Peng Yu Wei in the Round of 16 in the Women's Singles on Thursday. Peng Yu Wei proved too good for the Indian star as Naraharisetti grabbed only eight points in Game 1.

The Chinese Taipei shuttler won four points straight to move to 6-1 in the 1st Game. Soon, she wrapped Game 1 by winning five consecutive points to take the Game 21-8.

The Indian shuttler began well in the next Game and raced to 2-0 initially. However, she couldn't continue the aggression as Peng Wei bounced back to win four consecutive points to race to 10-4. The Indian shuttler tried to fight back and managed to win two straight points, moving to 10 points. However, Peng Wei sealed the match with a scoreline of 21-10.

Keyura Mopati and Shashwat Dalal lose in Round of 32

Earlier, Keyura Mopati and Shashwat Dalal lost in the Round of 32. Mopati played against the number 1 seed Sung Shuo Yun and lost the match by 21-13, 21-13. Interestingly, the Chinese Taipei star won nine consecutive points in the first game.

The second Game was closer than the first, where both players were at 10-10. However, Sung finished off the Game by winning four points straight, winning it by 21-13.

Shashwat Dalal also lost his Round of 32 match against Riku Hatano in the Men's Singles. The Indian shuttler, who took just 16 minutes to defeat Northern Marianas shuttler Daniell Pablo in the Round of 64, lost to Hatano by 21-14, 21-7. The Japanese shuttler took just 34 minutes to make it to the next round.

Poll : 0 votes