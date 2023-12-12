After an exciting week in Guwahati, the 2023 Odisha Masters promises more thrilling badminton action. The first day of the event was full of Indian players, with over 70 matches featuring the country's young shuttlers.

After a few hectic qualification rounds, the main draw of the men's singles category brought along with it some elite gameplay. Indonesia's 18-year-old Alwi Farhan got the better of Indian youngster Vishal Vasudevan, after a wayward three games at the Odisha Masters.

Another foreigner to best an Indian on his home court was Mauritius' Georges Julien Paul, who beat Harshit Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, youngsters Ayush Shetty, Harsheel Dani, Ravi, and Rithvik Kumar, all successfully advanced to the Round of 32 after wins over their compatriots. Both Shetty and Dani had their work cut out for them and required three games to emerge victorious.

On the other hand, Ravi and Rithvik seemed to have it easier, with the former besting his opponent 21-11, 21-14, and the latter winning his match 21-16, 21-11.

Odisha Masters: Results at the end of Day 1 (Indians only)

Odisha Masters Men’s Singles Round of 64

Alwi FARHAN (Indonesia) beat Vishal VASUDEVAN (India) 21-10, 9-21, 21-16

Siddhanth GUPTA (India) beat Hemanth M.GOWDA (India) 21-10, 22-20

Georges Julien PAUL (Mauritius) beat Harshit AGGARWAL (India) 15-21, 21-7, 15-9 Retired

Ayush SHETTY (India) beat Tharun MANNEPALLI (India) 21-19, 16-21, 21-14

Harsheel DANI (India) beat Alap MISHRA (India) 18-21, 21-17, 21-15

Ravi RAVI (India) beat Abhishek YELIGAR (India) 21-11, 21-14

Rithvik Sanjeevi SATISH KUMAR (India) beat Arunesh HARI (India) 21-16, 21-11

Odisha Masters Men’s Singles Qualification

Abhinav THAKUR (India) beat Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) 24-22, 13-21, 21-12

Arya BHIVPATHAKI (India) beat Kavin Thangam KAVIN (India) 21-14, 21-14

Saneeth SHIMOGA (India) beat Siddhartha MISHRA (India) 21-10, 21-7

Siddharth Pratap SINGH (India) beat Akash SINGH (India) 21-17, 21-16

Orijit CHALIHA (India) beat Prahdiska Bagas SHUJIWO (Indonesia) 21-19, 21-15

Bodhi Ratana Teja GOTAMA (Indonesia) beat Siddhant SALAR (India) 21-16, 19-21, 22-20

Ansal YADAV (India) beat Rajesh SRIKAR (India) 21-16, 21-15

Aryamann TANDON (India) beat Abhishek SAINI (India) 15-21, 22-20, 21-15

Abhinav THAKUR (India) beat Shreyansh JAISWAL (India) 21-11, 21-8

Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) beat Bharat RAGHAV (India) 25-23, 19-21, 21-19

Arya BHIVPATHAKI (India) beat Lokesh Reddy KALAGOTLA (India) 22-20, 16-21, 21-15

Kavin Thangam KAVIN (India) beat Dhruv KUMAR (India) 17-21, 21-14, 21-11

Saneeth DAYANAND SHIMOGA.(India) beat Manraj SINGH (India) 21-15, 21-15

Siddhartha MISHRA (India) beat Pranay KATTA (India) 21-13, 21-17

Akash SINGH (India) beat Saket THAVANANI (Canada) 21-17, 21-18

Siddharth Pratap SINGH (India) beat Bharath LATHEESH (United Arab Emirates) 21-16, 21-13

Prahdiska Bagas SHUJIWO (Indonesia) beat Tarun Reddy KATAM (India) 21-15, 21-19

Orijit CHALIHA (India) beat Kuswanto KUSWANTO (United Arab Emirates) 21-9, 18-21, 21-17

Bodhi Ratana Teja GOTAMA (Indonesia) beat Naren Shankar IYER (India) 21-9, 21-6

Siddhant SALAR (India) beat Gagan BALYAN (India) 21-14, 22-24, 11-13 Retired

Rajesh SRIKAR (India) beat Abhyansh SINGH (India) 18-21, 21-19, 24-22

Ansal YADAV (India) won by walkover against Varun KAPUR (India)

Abhishek SAINI (India) beat Darshan PUJARI (India) 22-20, 16-21, 21-16

Aryamann TANDON (India) beat Sourabh VERMA (India) 21-13, 16-21, 23-21

Odisha Masters Women’s Singles Qualification

Shriyanshi VALISHETTY (India) beat Deepshikha SINGH (India) 21-17, 21-11

Likhita SRIVASTAVA (India) beat Gladys MBABAZI (Uganda) 21-11, 21-14

Isharani BARUAH (India) beat Meghana Reddy MAREDDY (India) 22-20, 21-14

Ruzana RUZANA (Indonesia) beat Muskaan KHAN (India) 20-22, 21-10, 21-11

Deepshikha SINGH (India) beat Srivedya GURAZADA (USA) 21-15, 21-9

Shriyanshi VALISHETTY (India) beat Janani ANANTHAKUMAR (India) 21-16, 8-21, 21-17

Likhita SRIVASTAVA (India) beat Aadya VARIYATH (India) 21-19, 21-15

Gladys MBABAZI (Uganda) won by walkover against Sri Nitya NARAHARISETTI (India)

Isharani BARUAH (India) beat Mutiara Ayu PUSPITASARI (Indonesia) 25-23, 21-17

Meghana Reddy MAREDDY (India) won by walkover against Wiktoria DABCZYNSKA (Poland)

Odisha Masters Men’s Doubles Qualification

Nithin/Chayanit (India) beat Zhakuo/Vedant (India) 21-10, 21-15

Sumeeth/Ashith (India) beat Senthil/Gobinath (Uganda/India) 19-21, 21-14, 21-19

Suraj/Pruthvi (India) beat Nitin/Harsh (India) 22-20, 21-10

Ajinkya/Pratik (India) beat Farogh/Kabir (India) 21-8, 25-23

Nithin/Chayanit (India) beat Mohanraj/Lokesh (India) 21-11, 21-15

Zhakuo/Vedant (India) beat Anjan/Ranjan (India) 25-23, 21-17

Senthil/Gobinath (Uganda/India) beat Viplav/Viraj (India) 21-15, 21-18

Sumeeth /Ashith (India) beat Tushar/Balkeshari (India) 21-19, 21-16

Suraj/Pruthvi (India) beat Ayush/Venkat (India) 21-10, 21-12

Nitin/Harsh (India) beat Hari/Bharathsanjai (India) 19-21, 21-12, 21-18

Farogh/Kabir (India) beat Abhyuday/Aman (India) 21-8, 21-19

Ajinkya/Pratik (India) beat Arryan/Syam (India) 21-12, 21-15

Odisha Masters Women’s Doubles Qualification

Ishu/Tanu (India) won by walkover against Shrishti/Saumya (India)

Gagana/Dharuniga (India) won by walkover against Samriddhi/Sonali (India)

Pinky/Yajum (India) won by walkover against Sanika/Taabia (Uganda)

Driti/Nikkita (India) won by walkover against Rashmi/Navdha (India)

Ashritha/Vaishnavi (India) won by walkover against Dhanyaa/Ridhi Kaur (India)

Ishu/Tanu (India) beat Gagana/Dharuniga (India) 22-20, 21-14

Kritika/Dekate (India) beat Pinky/Yajum (India) 23-21, 21-18

Unnati/Muskaan (India) beat Driti/Nikkita (India) 21-10, 22-20

Gayathri/Sania (India) beat Ashritha/Vaishnavi (India) 21-10, 21-17

Kritika/Dekate (India) beat Tanisha/Prashanthi (India) 21-11, 19-21, 21-12

Unnati/Muskaan (India) beat Anjali/Jayashree (India) 21-12, 21-14

Gayathri/Sania (India) won by walkover against Khushi/Maneesha (India)

Odisha Masters Mixed Doubles Qualification

Nazeer/Arul (India) won by walkover against Nitin/Navdha (India)

Hari/Dhanyaa (India) won by walkover against Siddarth/Khushi (India)

Santhosh/Janani (India) won by walkover against Sathwik/Vaishnavi (India)

Nazeer/Arul (India) beat Yu/Chiu (Chinese Taipei) 25-23, 21-14

Lokesh/Anusha (India) beat Suraj/Manali (India) 21-11, 21-13

Farogh/Anagha (India) beat Shiven/Sonali (India) 25-23, 21-18

Santhosh/Janani (India) beat Hari/Dhanyaa (India) 21-13, 14-21, 21-16

Yu/Chiu (Chinese Taipei) beat Bharathsanjai/Rashmi (India) 15-21, 14-20 Promoted

Suraj/Manali (India) beat Sanjay/Divya (India) 22-20, 21-15

Lokesh/Anusha (India) beat Swapnil/Poornima (India) 21-6, 21-7

Farogh/Anagha (India) beat Rehan/Anees (India) 19-21, 21-14, 21-17

Shiven/Sonali (India) beat Abhyuday/Prutha (India) 21-8, 21-13