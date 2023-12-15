Odisha Masters day four results: Ashwini/Tanisha, Kiran George, Unnati Hooda advance to semis

The quarterfinals at the Odisha Masters were an exciting affair, with shuttlers fighting long and hard in order to make it to the final four of their event. Indian players featured in 11 matches today and six of them managed to get through to the semifinals.

The stars of the day were the doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek, who took down Danish first seeds Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in straight sets. After a match lasting just fourty minutes, Krisha and Sai sealed the deal 21-19, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto kept their hopes of a third consecutive title alive at the Odisha Open, with an easy victory over their South Korean foes. Ayush Shetty managed to take down Subhankar Dey to enter the next round while Kiran George got the better of Meiraba Maisnam.

Unnati Hooda beat compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles, making her the sole Indian who will feature in tomorrow's women's singles semifinals at the Odisha Masters.

India's lukewarm showing in the mixed doubles meant only Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto emerged victorious in their match today.

Odisha Masters: Results at the end of day four (Indians Only)

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Ayush Shetty (India) beat Subhankar Dey (India) 21-16, 21-14

Kiran George (India) beat Meiraba Maisnam (India) 21-10, 21-16

Women's Singles Quarter Finals

Unnati Hooda (India) beat Anupama Upadhyaya (India) 16-21, 21-7, 21-15

Men's Doubles Quarter Finals

Teges/Christopher (Indonesia) beat Suraj/Pruthvi (India) 21-17, 21-10

Krishna/Sai (India) beat Daniel/Mads (Denmark) 21-19, 21-16

Muh/Patra (Indonesia) beat Hariharan/Ruban (India) 21-12, 19-21, 14-21

Women's Doubles Quarter Finals

Tanisha/Ashwini (India) beat Sung/Yu (South Korea) 22-20, 20-22, 21-14

Jesita/Febi (Indonesia) beat Rutuparna/Swetaparna (India) 21-9, 21-15

Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals

Mads/Christine (Denmark) beat Sumeeth/Sikki (India) 20-22, 21-16, 21-18

Dhruv/Tanisha (India) beat Marwan/Jessica (Indonesia) 21-16, 21-11

Terry/Jessica (Hong Kong) beat Lokesh/Anusha (India) 21-10, 19-21, 21-17