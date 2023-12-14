Odisha Masters day three results: Mithun Manjunath out, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya enter quarters

After two exciting opening days at the Odisha Masters, intense badminton action was witnessed today in Cuttack. Indian fans were treated to nearly 30 matches featuring the nation's shuttlers, as everyone fought to book themselves a spot in the quarterfinals.

A major upset of the day came in the men's singles event, when World No. 189 Subhankar Dey got the better of fifth seed Mithun Manjunath. Five other Indians made it to the next round, including second seed Kiran George.

Men's doubles pair Hariharan/Ruban scripted another unexpected result when they took down Dhruv Kapila and Vishnuvardhan Goud in straight sets.

In the women's singles event, Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyaya are the only Indians to make it to the quarterfinals. Hooda beat Ashmita Chaliha, while Upadhyaya defeated Shriyanshi Valishetty.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto kept alive their hopes for a third consecutive title in the women's doubles, after they made quick work of their compatriots for a 21-13, 21-13 victory.

In the mixed doubles round of 16, Indians were present in all eight matches but only three made it through to the quarterfinals. Rohan/Tanish, Sumeeth/Sikki and Lokesh/Anusha will be in action tomorrow.

Odisha Masters: Results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

Odisha Masters Men's Singles

Alwi Farhan (Indonesia) beat Arya Bhivpathaki (India) 21-12 16-21 21-14

Ayush Shetty (India) beat Tegar Sulistio (Indonesia) 14-21 21-11 21-9

Subhankar Dey (India) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 15-21 21-14 21-15

Sathish Karunakaran (India) beat Daniil Dubovenko (Israel) 21-17 21-17

Chirag Sen (India) beat Mads Christophersen (Denmark) 21-10 15-21 21-17

Meiraba Maisnam (India) beat Yohanes Marcellyno (Indonesia) 21-19, 10-21, 21-14

Kiran George (India) beat Iqbal Syahputra (Indonesia) 21-14 21-16

Odisha Masters Women's Singles

Line Christophersen (Denmark) beat Tasnim Mir (India) 21-16 21-14

Ching Ping (Chinese Taipei) beat Imad Samiya (India) 21-16 21-10

Unnati Hooda (India) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-18 21-16

Anupama Upadhyaya (India) beat Shriyanshi Valishetty (India) 21-17 22-20

Odisha Masters Men's Doubles Round of 16

Suraj/Pruthvi (India) beat Deep/Akshan (India) 21-12 21-15

Daniel/Mads (Denmark) beat Sumeeth/Ashith (India) 21-10 21-16

Krishna/Sai (India) beat Sanjai/Sai Pavan (India) 21-11, 21-26

William/Christian (Denmark) beat Vimalraj/Navin (India) 21-9 21-15

Hariharan/Ruban (India) beat Dhruv/Vishnuvardhan (India) 21-18 21-11

Odisha Masters Women's Doubles Round of 16

Sofy/Siti (Indonesia) beat Keerthika/Divya (India) 21-8 21-11

Meilysa/Rachel (Indonesia) beat Apoorva/Sakshi (India) 21-9 21-12

Lok/Wing (Hong Kong) beat PriyaShruti (India) 21-14 21-19

Rutaparna/Swetaparna (India) beat Simran/Ritika (India) 21-12, 14-21, 21-19

Tanisha/Ashwini (India) beat Bala/Varshini (India) 21-13, 21-13

Odisha Masters Mixed Doubles

Terry/Jessica (Hong Kong) beat Nithin/Ridhi (India) 21-10 21-18

Lokesh/Anusha (India) beat Ashith/Amrutha (India) 21-13 20-22 21-9

Adnan/Nita (Indonesia) beat Nazeer/Bala (India) 21-11 21-10

Jones/Thuc (Germany) beat Nitin/Navdha (India) 21-13 21-23 21-8

Sumeeth/Sikki (India) beat Rohan/Ashwini (India) 21-14 17-21 21-14

Mads/Christine (Denmark) beat Nagendra/Aparna (India) 17-21 21-12 21-16

Dhruv/Tanisha (India) beat Amri/Winny (Indonesia) 21-16 21-12

Marwan/Jessica (Indonesia) beat Santhosh/Janani (India) 21-13 21-16