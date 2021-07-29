Olympics 2021: Sindhu cruises past Blichfeldt, could face Yamaguchi in quarterfinal

Rio 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu cruised past Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt with a 21-15, 21-13 win on Thursday, July 27. With it, she advanced into the quarterfinals of the badminton women's singles event at Olympics 2021.
Aggressive from the outset, the Indian shuttler was well versed with Blichfeldt's style, having played the world No. 13 several times before. Sindhu moved swiftly throughout the match, and her strokeplay and ability to vary pace seemingly gave her the edge.
Making her opponent run around the court, the Indian kept Blichfeldt on the backfoot and forced her into mistakes with clear attacks, drops and powerful returns.
Sindhu's third straight win at the event saw plenty of fan reaction on social media:
Sindhu's opponent in the quarterfinals and the Yamaguchi threat
Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Ga-eun.
She leads the Japanese 11-7 in their head-to-head, with her most recent win coming in an epic All England quarterfinal. But Yamaguchi has won three of the last four encounters and will also have home advantage.
To defeat her, Sindhu will need to keep her focus intact and cut down on her aggression in order to restrict errors and get through to the next round.
Yamaguchi defeated the Indian in their last three meetings, including the Indonesia Open, the Japan Open, and the BWF World Tour Finals in 2019.
Sindhu needs to be on point from the outset and can't afford to be passive against a player of her caliber. Her momentum from three straight-set group stage wins will be a plus as she looks to smash her way past the Japanese threat.
Sindhu's quarterfinal round date
Sindhu will grace the courts next on July 30 when she steps out to play her quarterfinal match. Her opposition and timing are yet to be decided.
