Olympics 2021: Sindhu cruises past Blichfeldt, could face Yamaguchi in quarterfinal

Rio 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu cruised past Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt with a 21-15, 21-13 win on Thursday, July 27. With it, she advanced into the quarterfinals of the badminton women's singles event at Olympics 2021.

Aggressive from the outset, the Indian shuttler was well versed with Blichfeldt's style, having played the world No. 13 several times before. Sindhu moved swiftly throughout the match, and her strokeplay and ability to vary pace seemingly gave her the edge.

Making her opponent run around the court, the Indian kept Blichfeldt on the backfoot and forced her into mistakes with clear attacks, drops and powerful returns.

Sindhu's third straight win at the event saw plenty of fan reaction on social media:

PV Sindhu qualified into the quarter-final of #Badminton in #Tokyo2020 - Dominant Sindhu as ever, one of the finest ever won in straight games - PV Sindhu marching on. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2021

News Flash:

P.V Sindhu cruises into QF with 21-15, 21-13 win over World No. 12 Mia Blichfeldt.

📷 : @Olympics #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/zgB5eDaiJ7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021

Three wins for #TeamIndia this morning at #Tokyo2020



🏸PV Sindhu through to quarter-finals with a 21-15, 21-13 win against Mia Blichfeldt.

🏑 Indian men’s team assured top four finish in Pool A with a 3-1 win over Argentina#Archery, ATANU DAS winning his round. onto next one — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 29, 2021

Saina Nehwal:



2008 - QF

2012 - 🥉



PV Sindhu:



2016 - 🥈

2020 - QF*



For the fourth consecutive time, an Indian woman is through to the quarterfinals of the Olympics. #Tokyo2020 #badminton pic.twitter.com/Rab6L4iXQi — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) July 29, 2021

A potentially niggling encounter actually cleared with not much drama. Now tougher tests await. #Sindhu — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) July 29, 2021

Each morning Sindhu provides us with joy from @Tokyo2020



Stay blessed @Pvsindhu1 @WeAreTeamIndia — Kannan (@kannandelhi) July 29, 2021

Correcting: Just as well that PV Sindhu won this #Tokyo2020 #Badminton women's singles pre-quarterfinal against Mia Mlichfeldt (Denmark) in straight games. Gives her more time for recovery before the quarterfinal which is expected to be against Akane Yamaguchi tomorrow. https://t.co/H38ZUCXra2 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 29, 2021

Sindhu's opponent in the quarterfinals and the Yamaguchi threat

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Ga-eun.

She leads the Japanese 11-7 in their head-to-head, with her most recent win coming in an epic All England quarterfinal. But Yamaguchi has won three of the last four encounters and will also have home advantage.

To defeat her, Sindhu will need to keep her focus intact and cut down on her aggression in order to restrict errors and get through to the next round.

Yamaguchi defeated the Indian in their last three meetings, including the Indonesia Open, the Japan Open, and the BWF World Tour Finals in 2019.

Sindhu needs to be on point from the outset and can't afford to be passive against a player of her caliber. Her momentum from three straight-set group stage wins will be a plus as she looks to smash her way past the Japanese threat.

Sindhu's quarterfinal round date

Sindhu will grace the courts next on July 30 when she steps out to play her quarterfinal match. Her opposition and timing are yet to be decided.

